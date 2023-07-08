Gail Robinson

Last week, Fire Chief Gail Robinson was in Oregon collecting donations to the Oatman Fire District of a Type 1 fire engine with a 1,000 gallon tank and a truck load of firefighting equipment and gear from four fire departments in the cities of Stayton, Lyons and Gates, Oregon. 

 Photo by DK McDonald/Mohave Valley Daily News

OATMAN – Chief Gail Robinson is feeling positive about the direction the Oatman Fire Department is growing.

“My vision was to make a positive atmosphere for the town of Oatman and turn the negatives into positives,” she said. “I wanted to get some working equipment up there, be able to run the calls, build the department up for volunteers — and earn the respect of the community back, which I believe at this point has been done.”