MOHAVE COUNTY— Mohave County Department of Public Health is currently responding to an identified case of active tuberculosis in one individual previously on the campus of the Diamondback Elementary School in Bullhead City.
Mohave County wrote in a news release that the school has identified 400+ individuals who were potentially exposed. MCDPH, in collaboration with the Bullhead City School District and school administrators, is taking all necessary steps to promptly respond and protect the well-being of students, staff and their families.
Upon notification of the active TB case on Aug. 1, an investigation was immediately initiated. BCSD has issued a press release and is corresponding with parents or guardians. Any concerned or affected may call the MCDPH line dedicated to the TB response at 928-753-8665 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or a 24-hour pre-recorded informational line at 928-718-4932. An email has also been created specifically to reach a public health nurse Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The expected turnaround time for an email response is 24-48 hours: askanurse@mohave.gov.
In collaboration with Diamondback Elementary, MCDPH is setting up a TB skin test clinic for students, staff, and their families slated for Friday, Aug. 11, with the follow-up clinic (examination of the prior skin test) on Monday, Aug.14. More information about the clinic is forthcoming.
TB is a serious but treatable disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It primarily affects the lungs but can also impact other body parts. TB is spread through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, potentially infecting others who share the same enclosed space. If a person tests positive for TB, they are not infectious (latent); only confirmed active TB is infectious. An individual may test positive their entire life but never develop active TB.