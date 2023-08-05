MOHAVE COUNTY— Mohave County Department of Public Health is currently responding to an identified case of active tuberculosis in one individual previously on the campus of the Diamondback Elementary School in Bullhead City.

Mohave County wrote in a news release that the school has identified 400+ individuals who were potentially exposed. MCDPH, in collaboration with the Bullhead City School District and school administrators, is taking all necessary steps to promptly respond and protect the well-being of students, staff and their families.