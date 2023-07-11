LAUGHLIN — The need to provide more opportunities to keep the region’s younger generation in the Tri-State area was a main topic of discussion at a meeting of representatives from regional Chambers of Commerce and numerous government and business leaders in Laughlin on Monday.

The gathering of Chamber of Commerce representatives from throughout the Tri-State region — including Laughlin, Bullhead City, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Parker, Chloride, Meadview and Dolan Springs — brought together more than 100 participants and included discussions on the shared challenges all these organizations address.