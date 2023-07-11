LAUGHLIN — The need to provide more opportunities to keep the region’s younger generation in the Tri-State area was a main topic of discussion at a meeting of representatives from regional Chambers of Commerce and numerous government and business leaders in Laughlin on Monday.
The gathering of Chamber of Commerce representatives from throughout the Tri-State region — including Laughlin, Bullhead City, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Parker, Chloride, Meadview and Dolan Springs — brought together more than 100 participants and included discussions on the shared challenges all these organizations address.
Bringing in new businesses and supporting existing operations and the communities they serve is the goal of all Chambers of Commerce, but speakers noted the Colorado River region faces challenges many larger areas do not — notably the loss of young talent as children raised here choose to leave to pursue educational and career opportunities not offered in this rural area.
“To grow our businesses, we need to work together to provide more opportunities for our young people,” said Jackie Wallin, executive director of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin Tourism Commission, which hosted this year’s meeting. “On the top of our list of priorities is keeping our young people in our communities and making sure they have a livable income.”
Investing in leadership training programs is one way area Chambers are working to retain young talent.
”The Colorado River Women’s Council’s Leadership Program helps develop our future leaders,” said Laughlin Chamber Executive Board President and Women’s Council member Jennifer Ronan. “It’s a nine-month program with sessions one day each month, and the lessons are aimed at bringing awareness of how the community operates — everything from government to medical (health care available), law enforcement, courts, history and more. Each person takes away something that helps bring their skills out into the community.”
The Colorado River Women’s Council — which celebrates its 60th anniversary this month — is affiliated with the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce. The Lake Havasu City and Kingman Chambers of Commerce also host their own leadership training programs to build important skills in their communities.
The Mohave Community College Bighorn Booster program is another group working to provide incentives for youth to remain in the area.
“Our mission is to retain our youth in our communities. We are losing a strong asset to our areas,” said Mehdi Azarmi, Bighorn Booster board member. “They’re getting scholarships elsewhere and leaving."
Improving the offerings at MCC and adding an athletics program in in Bullhead City is a main goal of the local Bighorn Boosters group.
“We successfully applied for grants and other funding, and we’re offering athletics scholarships to 48 students starting in 2024 — 24 boys and 24 girls. We’re starting with soccer but want to expand to 100-200 students and add basketball and golf,” Azarmi said.
Several Chamber of Commerce representatives mentioned that hospitality industry training is on tap as yet another avenue to keep younger residents from leaving the region.
“Learning about tourism and the hospitality industry is a big part of out leadership training program,” said Lake Havasu City Chamber Executive Director Lisa Krueger. “We’re doing everything we can to help people learn about everything our region has to offer.”