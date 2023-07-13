Sam Elters

City leaders will be hearing from state and county officials about a wide variety of regional topics – including housing, budgets roads during the Tri-City Council meeting on July 19. Mohave County Manager Sam Elters is pictured.

 Photo courtesy of Today’s News-Herald

KINGMAN – City Leaders of Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and Kingman will be hearing from state and county officials about a wide variety of regional topics – including housing, budgets, roads, and what the state legislature has been up to – during the Tri-City Council meeting on July 19.

The Tri-City Council is comprised of the mayors of each of the three largest cities in Mohave County. The first meeting of Fiscal Year 2023-24 will be held in the Lake Havasu City Council Chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open to the public, either in person or through remote conferencing. Written comments, or requests to join the meeting via Zoom should be sent to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov by 9 a.m. on July 19.