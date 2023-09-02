Nay Marsh calls herself “a dedicated professional with a passion for creating meaningful change.”
She is the Manager for the Mohave County Housing Division of the Community Services Department and has remained a key factor in up-and-coming innovative housing solutions by actively supporting the Mohave County Housing Authority and the Mohave County Homeless Continuum of Care. They have transformed the lives of countless individuals and families. The Mohave County Homeless Continuum of Care is an inclusive collaboration between community-based agencies, service providers and local residents.
Mohave County Continuum of Care is one of 13 counties that comprises the Arizona Balance of State Continuum of Care. The purpose is to provide community resources and assistance for those who are experiencing homelessness. Individuals can get haircuts, take showers and are guided to possible sources of employment. The goal is to have functional zero homelessness in Mohave County. MCCOC strives to produce a coalition of effective and efficient homeless and homeless prevention resource services with a no wrong door policy.
Marsh feels she has always had “a keen sense of social responsibility and a desire to improve living conditions in underserved communities.” Marsh adds that “this drive has led to over a decade of working with various individuals experiencing barriers and needing a hand up to achieve their goals.”
Born in Portland, Oregon, Marsh spent her first 13 years there. She first came to Mohave County Community Services in 2018, where she became the Special Needs Housing Coordinator. In this position, she worked directly with those experiencing homelessness and identified the service providers locally that helped champion programs providing emergency shelter, supportive services, and permanent housing programs to reduce the number of those experiencing homelessness.
“We’re working towards utilizing what we have to maximize” and achieve all goals, she says.
Marsh explains that she is a firm believer in the power of community involvement and that it empowers residents to actively participate in shaping their community’s future. Last year, Marsh became the Housing & Revitalization Manager. She continued her dedication and commitment to improving the lives of those in the county community who needed it most.
“I work closely with my director and housing team to influence housing policies at the local and state levels. I believe in making the world a better place, starting with my very own community.” She said. “I have been fortunate enough to have many mentors with a great passion for the work, an amazing department and team who also share my passion and drive to enhance the Mohave County Community.”
She’s especially proud of the work her Community Services Department did in the creation of the Kingman Veteran Villas. This complex of 48 units is filled with occupants and is considered a crowning achievement. With Marsh, teamwork is the vital component and she has remained focused on working with her team to build relationships with other service providers. The Continuum of Care continues to grow and the community works together to achieve a functional zero homelessness.
“I am a wife (to her husband Alan), a mother, a sister, a daughter, a friend, and a dedicated community member,” Marsh said.
And she is firmly committed to being successful in all. Family brought her to Kingman twenty years ago.
“I find myself very fortunate and proud to be able to give back to this wonderful community that has given me so much to be thankful for,” Marsh said.