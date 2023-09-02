Nay Marsh

Nay Marsh talks on her cell phone inside the Mohave County Administration Building in Kingman.

 Submitted photo

Nay Marsh calls herself “a dedicated professional with a passion for creating meaningful change.”

She is the Manager for the Mohave County Housing Division of the Community Services Department and has remained a key factor in up-and-coming innovative housing solutions by actively supporting the Mohave County Housing Authority and the Mohave County Homeless Continuum of Care. They have transformed the lives of countless individuals and families. The Mohave County Homeless Continuum of Care is an inclusive collaboration between community-based agencies, service providers and local residents.