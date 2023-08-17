Abe Hamadeh (copy)

Arizona Senate President Warren Peterson, and House Speaker Ben Toma have a new legal filing supporting Republican Abe Hamadeh’s legal challenges seeking to overturn his 280 vote loss to Democrat Kris Mayes in the 2022 attorney general race.

 Miner file photo

PHOENIX — Arizona taxpayers are footing the $5,000 bill for a legal bid by the state’s two top Republican lawmakers to help fellow Republican Abe Hamadeh in his effort to overturn his loss to Kris Mayes in last year’s race for attorney general.

In a new legal filing, a private attorney hired by Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma is telling the Arizona Supreme Court that the pair “take no position’’ on the question of whether Mayes outpolled Hamadeh by 280 vote as certified in the formal results. Instead, Tom Basile argues that their only interest is to follow what he says are state election laws “and afford the parties a full and fair opportunity to adduce the facts necessary to answer that pivotal question.’’