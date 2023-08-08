Map

A map provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the probability of August temperatures being above or below average. In Arizona, the probability of higher than normal August temperatures is anywhere from 33-60%. 

 Map courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The hot and dry summer in Arizona was predicted by experts since May, before summer hit.

According to an article published by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, climate experts and members of the Arizona Drought Inter-Agency Coordinating Group predicted the summer would be hot and monsoon storms would arrive late.