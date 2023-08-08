A map provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the probability of August temperatures being above or below average. In Arizona, the probability of higher than normal August temperatures is anywhere from 33-60%.
Map courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
The hot and dry summer in Arizona was predicted by experts since May, before summer hit.
According to an article published by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, climate experts and members of the Arizona Drought Inter-Agency Coordinating Group predicted the summer would be hot and monsoon storms would arrive late.
The prediction and its implications was discussed during a May 16 meeting of the Drought Inter-Agency Coordinating Group.
Mark O’Malley of the National Weather Service presented a 2023 weather outlook at the meeting, and reported there was a better than 50% chance that the summer as a whole would be warmer than average.
Other topics discussed the meeting included the impacts of Arizona's drought on hydropower and the 2023 wildfire outlook.
Looking forward, O’Malley said the summer will likely continue to be dry and hot, but monsoon chances are less predictable.
During September and October, it is likely there will be enhanced tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific, which might lead to more rain, though the chance is low.
“Should this occur - and (should) the flow pattern align favorably later in the monsoon - it is conceivable that remnant moisture gets pulled north into the state,” O’Malley said in the article. “Everything needs to be set up right for this to happen, so probabilities are low and will not be reflected in a long-range forecast.”
Sam Meltzer with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas said in Lake Havasu City, this summer has been hotter than previous summers, and this is expected to continue into August.
“As for temperatures, we have about a 40-50% chance of having above normal temperatures over the next month or so,” Meltzer said.
Predictions on the possibility of monsoon storms are less certain, however.
"Next month, we’re kind of looking at an equal chance for above normal precipitation for Lake Havasu City and below normal precipitation," Meltzer said.
Temperatures dipped last weekend to slightly above 100 degrees, but going into next week the temperatures will be rising.
“Through the weekend and into next week, high temperatures are going to be in excess of 110 degrees in Lake Havasu City, between 110 degrees and 115 degrees," Meltzer said.