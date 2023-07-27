Andres Ruiz-Solis

Andres Ruiz-Solis

 MCSO photo

KINGMAN — A third teenager was been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting at a Bullhead City park last month.

Andres Ruiz-Solis, 17, faces charges that include attempted second-degree murder and drive-by shooting. He also is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of discharging a firearm at a structure.