The City of Kingman issued these building permits last week Jul 15, 2023

The City of Kingman issued 16 building permits the week ending July 14.

The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending July 14:– Route 66 Plumbing 228 E. Beale St., Kingman; gas; $482.62– Old Trails Mobile Home: 626 Sycamore Ave., Kingman; $47– Mohave Shadez: 3561 Skylark Road, Kingman; awnings; $137.36– Elevated patios & Concrete: 3489 Cherri Ave., Kingman; awnings; $299.06– Owner/Build: 407 Taylor, Kingman; electric; $128– Angle Solar: 3349 Whitehead Ave., Kingman; electric; $128– Havasu Solar: 3215 Sador Ave., Kingman; electric; $128– Infinity Solar USA: 3321 Cypress St. Kingman; electric; $128– Havasu Solar: 2743 Wallapai Ave., Kingman; electric; $128– Infinity Solar USA: 3618 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; electric; $128– Angle Homes Inc.: 3481 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $9,084.94– Angle Homes Inc.: 3638 Plains Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,721.36– Angle Homes Inc.: 3618 Wheatland Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,795.56– Angle Homes Inc.: 5322 White Tail Circle, Kingman; new SFR; $8,832.66– Angle Homes Inc.: 3287 Whitehead Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,728.78– K Kittle DBA Rebath and Kitch: 1745 Pacific Ave., Kingman; remodel; $414.56Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending July 7:– Nuker Family Trust General Manager: Kingman; replicating power pole 200 amp– Plaunty, Jack: 3553 N. Bouse Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp panel replacement– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demo of m/h only all other structures to remain– Walker Service Electric: 1040 E. Jagerson Ave., Kingman; 100 amp elec.– Humphreys, Kenneth: 12791 S. Apache Parkway, Topock; additional 50 amp panel– High Tech Electric LLC: Kingman; electrical panel replacement due to fire- commercial– Walker Service Electric: 18401 N. Palo Alto Drive, Dolan Springs; 125 amp elec panel swap– Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; gas line