The City of Kingman issued 8 business licenses last week.

The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending June 16:
– D D Repair: 3355 Bank St. Ste. E., Kingman; auto body & repair shop
The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending June 16:
– D D Repair: 3355 Bank St. Ste. E., Kingman; auto body & repair shop
– ProBuilt Homes LLC: 1109 Western Ct., Kingman; construction
– Julian’s Drywall & Plastering LLC: 820 Harrod Way, Kingman; contractor-drywall
– O’Summers Power Washing LLC: 890 Gordon Drive, Kingman; pressure wash
– All American Beauty Salon: 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; beauty shop
– InessaBurnellArt LLC: 8495 West Oatman Road, Kingman; arts
– IPEX USA LLC: 4550 Mohave Airport Drive, Kingman; manufacturing
– SunLink Energy LLC: 1355 N. Mondel Drive, Kingman; solar installations
The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending June 16:
– First Baptist Church of Kingman: 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; $0
– Shade N Net of Arizona Inc: 2199 Pawnee Drive, Kingman; awnings; $0
– Shade N Net of Arizona Inc: awnings, Kingman; $0
– Mark & Joyce Dryden: 1952 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; addition; $3,142.53
– Mohave Shadez: 2425 Pueblo Drive, Kingman; awnings; $137.36
– Havasu Solar: 3926 Prescott St., Kingman; electric; $128
– Titan Solar Power: 3609 N. Nevada St., Kingman; electric; $128
– Freedom Forever-Bond Exempt: 2840 Marline Ave., Kingman’ electric; $128
– Zackery Robert Anderson: 2214 Emerson Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $0
– Skyride Custom Homes: 3759 Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; new SFR; $8,485.05
Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending June 9:
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3051 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas line
– Hernandez, Rony: 3740 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; otc panel replacement/repair
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3039 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas line
– Romar Electric: 3548 E Lark Lane, Kingman; electrical 100 amp replacement
– Nelson, Teresa: 951 E. Elbow Canyon Road, Arizona Strip; replace 200 amp electric box at meter on existing garage
– Romar Electric: Kingman; panel upgrade from 200 amps to 400 amps
– Select Electric LLC: 3275 N. Higley Road, Golden Valley; electrical 30 amp relocation for dryer
– Hermosillo, Gonzalo: Kingman; demo horse stall
– Estab, Grant: 2205 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; electrical reconnect/gas reconnect
– Expert Electric: Kingman; electrical 100 amp replacement
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.