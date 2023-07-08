The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending July 7:
– Zackery Robert Anderson: 3781 Martingale Drive, Kingman; contractor
– Rob Foreham dba 49 er Mining Supplies: 3797 Cantle Drive, Kingman; retail trade
– RC Towing LLC: 2419 Simms Ave., Kingman; towing service
– Benson Security Systems Inc: 2065 W. Obispo Ave. Ste. 101; contractor
– B & H Junk Removal: 3745 Tonto Road, Golden Valley; handyman- home & garden
– Handyman- Jack of All Trades: 2405 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; handyman-home & garden
The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending July 7:
– Kenneth Smith: 2809 Lillie Ave., Kingman; $0
– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 2023 Morrow Ave., Kingman; awnings; $137.36
– Mohave Shadez: 3561 Skylark Road, Kingman; awnings; $137.36
– Ron Mcdaniel: 3650 Harvard St. Kingman; detached garage; $1,045.52
– Infinity Solar USA: 3321 Cypress St., Kingman; electric; $128
– Infinity Solar USA: 3618 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; electric; $128
– Havasu Solar: 2743 Wallapai Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– Havasu Solar: 2975 N. Prescott St., Kingman; electric; $128
– Havasu Solar: 3215 Isador Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– Icon Solar: 3610 Carolina Ave, Kingman; electric; $128
– Icon Solar: 3922 Easy St., Kingman; electric; $128
– Icon Solar: 802 Harrod Way, Kingman; electric; $128
– Mohave County Pools & Spa: 5431 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; $2,268.01
– 3397 Rosewood St., Kingman; pool; $576.26
– K Kittle DBA Rebath and Kitch: 1745 Pacific Ave., Kingman; remodel; $414.56
Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending June 30:
– Caldbeck, Ronald: Lake Havasu City; demo of manufactured home
– H & H Development: 2875 E. John L Ave., Kingman; demolition of existing m/h
– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 485 W. Haystack Drive, Meadview; HVAC, replace 3 ton split system
– Cavalier Construction Company: 3948 S. Riverside Drive, Arizona Strip; 20 amp gfi & tup replacement
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3045 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales: 3039 E. Ted Lane, Lake Havasu City; gas relocate
– Romar Electric: Golden Valley; adding electric to ext bld
– Jim Baldwin Roofing: Fort Mohave; re-roof garage only
– Zurilgen, John: Topock; 200 amp panel on ext metal garage
