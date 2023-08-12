The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending Aug. 11:
– Mohave Sign Language/TAM Services, LLC: 520 Silver St., Kingman; educational services
– Advance Janitorial, Inc.: 3567 N. Burbank St., Kingman; janitorial
– Mi Lindo Jalisco: 509 E. Beale St., Kingman; restaurant- fast food
– Lemon Fresh Cleaning Services: 3540 N. Wells St., Kingman; cleaning services
– Quilts by Mardi & Sue: 2120 Cherokee Circle, Kingman; arts & crafts
– Verses the WRLD: 1815 Chicago Ave., Kingman; arts & crafts
– Rielly Restoration, LLC: 116 S. 2nd St., Kingman; contractor
– Byers Liquor-Kingman: 2104 Kingman Ave., Kingman; convenience store
– Kingman Gas Plus, LLC dba Short Stop: 3179 Harrison Ave., Kingman; gas station/convenience store
– Another Road Outdoors: 2532 Ricca Drive, Kingman; arts & crafts
– American Fleet Service Solutions AZ, INC: 2790 Airway Ave., Kingman; diesel truck/tire repair
– Counseling: 620 E. Beale St., Kingman; counseling services
– New Beginnings FellowshipL 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; educational services
– The Corner on 66, LLC: 201 Andy Devine, Ave., Kingman; arts & crafts
– EZ-Epoxy: 2510 Marlene Ave., Kingman; floor polishing
– Mohave Mortgage: 2699 E. Andy Devine Ave., Suite B, Kingman; mortgage company
– Skylimit Construction LLC: 1010 Selma Drive, Kingman; construction
– A & N Maintenance LLC: 3880 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; handyman- home & garden
– JDS. Handyman Services: 3720 Thompson Way, Kingman; landscaping/lawn care
– Splash Cirque, LLC dba Splash Cirkus: 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd, Kingman; circus companies
– Project Movement LLC: 2153 Gordon Drive, Suite E, Kingman; fitness & training
– Brandi’s Cleaning Services: 3918 E. Suffolk Ave., Kingman; cleaning services
– High-Desert Cleaning & Housekeeping: 4811 N. Casey Circle, Kingman; cleaning services
The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending Aug. 11:
– Discount Sign Company: 3600 Peterson Road, Kingman; $63.94
– TBD: 101 Beale St., Kingman; $2,563.69
– Discount Sign Company: 2136 Airway Ave., Kingman; $206.66
– D. Dowie Construction Inc.: 1308 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; $878.87
– RF Properties: 3715 Wells St., Kingman; addition; $2,583.46
– KC Orr Builders Inc.: 3326 N. Prescott St., Kingman; addition; $4,128.58
– Mohave Shadez: 3516 Beaver Road, Kingman; awnings; $812.21
– Stout Building Contractors LLC: 1129 Pronghorn Ave., Kingman; awnings; $322.16
– D Stout Shades: 3718 Cantle Drive, Kingman; awnings; $483.86
– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 3356 Karen Ave., Kingman; awnings; $183.56
– D Stout Shades: 4363 Gemstones Ave., Kingman; awnings; $183.56
– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 2148 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; awnings; $183.56
– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 2469 Graystone Drive, Kingman; awnings; $160.46
– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 3447 Laramie Ave., Kingman; awnings; $160.46
– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 3535 Kenneth Road, Kingman; awnings; $160.46
– Owner/Builder: 2175 Comanche Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $995.53
– Freedom Forever-Bond Exempt: 480 Astor Drive, Kingman; electric; $128
– Angle Solar: 5497 Rattlesnake Road, Kingman; electric; $128
– Angle Solar: 5335 Rattlesnake Road, Kingman; electric; $128
– Icon Power LLC: 4823 Christy Drive, Kingman; electric; $128
– SunUp America LLC: 3192 Jennifer Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– Angle Solar: 3314 Vitobella Way, Kingman; electric; $128
– Freedom Forever- Bond Exempt: 4096 Vitobello Ct., Kingman; electric; $128
– One World Energy: 1721 Chicago Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– Havasu Solar: 2830 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; electric; $128
– Esmay Electric Inc: 2136 Horsemint Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– Havasu Solar: 2813 Colorado Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– Havasu Solar: 2633 Bar Boot St., Kingman; electric; $128
– Havasu Solar: 3270 Central St., Kingman; electric; $128
– TML International 3347 Laramie Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– One World Energy: 3635 Miller St., Kingman; electric; $128
– One World Energy: 2043 Club Ave., Kingman; electric; $222
– One World Energy: 2034 Chicago Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– One World Energy: 3798 Katie Lane Loop: electric; $128
– One World Energy: 3329 Jewel St., Kingman; electric; $128
– One World Energy: 2725 Tanner St., Kingman; electric; $128
– One World Energy: 3978 Lindsey Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– Truelove Plumbing: 2115 Broudy Drive, Kingman; gas; $0
– Owner/Builder: 549 Country Club Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $10,321.97
– OB: 902 Country Club Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $10,386.65
– K Kittle DBA Rebath and Kitch: 2819 Wickieup Ave., Kingman; remodel; $183.56
Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending Aug. 4:
– Tri-State Petroleum LLC: 18153 S. Highway 93, Wikieup; electrical power to manufactured home
– Jim Baldwin Roofing: 4907 E. Monarch Drive, Topock, re-roof manufactured homes and detached garage
– John Graves Propane of Arizona Inc: 4525 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; gas line from existing propane tank to back up electrical generator
– John Keith Hough: 3000 E. Amex Ave., Kingman; demolition all structures MH/awnings/shed
– Blue Marline Electric: 3087 W. Malibu Road, Golden Valley; electrical panel change up to 200 amps
– Truelove Plumbing: 4405 N. Pinal St., Kingman; gas test due to fire/water heater replacement
– Neal, Marcus: Kingman; gas line repair
– American Electrical Systems: Kingman; 200 amp elec for well; #55-020283
– American Electrical Pro: 1987 E. Catfish CV, Lake Havasu City; 200 amp elec panel change out
– Hammon, Juliann: Cane Beds; 200 amp electrical for well only #55-924856
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3018 Williams Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3021 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3025 E. Ted Lane, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3014 E. Ted Lane, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3131 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate
– Expert Electrical: 4450 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; electrical panel replacement 100 amp
– KVA Electric: 3921 N. Bonita Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp panel upgrade
– Chavez, Richard: 7856 E. Rawhide Drive, Kingman; new 100 amp panel to existing detached garage