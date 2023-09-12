The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending Sept. 7:
– Easy RV Sales: 807 E. Andy Devine Ave. Suite B; RV sales
– Lilac Home Goods LLC: 3880 Stockton Hill Road 106; furniture
– Meaningful Life Behavioral Health LLC: 4305 Stockton Hill Road; counseling services
– Spirit Halloween: 3136 N Stockton Hill Rd. B; retail trade
– Ammo King Warehouse AZ: 2369 Airway Ave.; sporting goods
– Isle 9inez Live Edge: 4514 N Powell Avenue; retail trade
– Fox's Carpet Connection: 2083 E Northern Ave.; carpet store
– Seven Steel Co., LLC: 581 Harvard Court; general contractor
– The Law Office of J.L. Ashley PLLC: 3640 N Pearl St.; legal services
– Esteem Polygraph: 1449 Rawhide Dr; security/investigative services
– Eco-Elegant Green Cleaners: Eco-Elegant Green Cleaners; cleaning services
The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending Sept. 7:
COMMERCIAL
– Woodruff Construction: 3423 N Burbank St.; $200
– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 3515 N. Skylark Rd.; awnings; $275.96
– All American Air: 4030 N. Stockton Hill Rd.; electric; $895.54
– TBD: 3131 Western Ave.; remodel; $437.66
– YESCO LLC: 207 Andy Devine; sign on premise; $275.96
RESIDENTIAL
– One World Enery: 4675 Christy Dr.; electric; $128
– One World Enery: 4029 Red Hill; electric; $128
– One World Enery: 2817 Rawhide Dr.; electric; $128
– One World Energy: 2401 Wallapai Ave.; electric; $128
– One World Enery: 3615 N. Harvard St.; electric; $128
– SunUp America LLC: 2021 Chicaco Ave.; electric; $128
– Icon Power LLC: 3914 Heather Ave.; electric; $128
– One World Enery: 4099 Gemstone Ave.; electric; $128
– One World Enery: 2719 Southern Ave.; electric; $128
– Havasu Solar: 2020 Club Ave.; electric; $128
– One World Enery: 2716 Kachina Ave.; electric; $128
– One World Enery: 4067 N. Rainbow St.; electric; $128
– One World Enery: 3797 Cattle Dr.; electric; $128
– One World Enery: 2335 Karen Ave.; electric; $128
– One World Enery: 3613 Spur Cross Ave; electric; $128
– One World Enery: 2448 Acoma Dr.; electric; $128
– One World Enery: 2610 Bar Boot St.; electric; $128
– One World Enery: 1104 Monroe St.; electric; $128
– John K. Hough: 2529 Harrod Ave.; gas; $0
– TBD: 3399 Cerritos Lane; new single family residents; $6,342.37
– Owner/Builder: 970 Gardencrest Dr.; remodel; $53.87
Mohave County issued these building permits the week of Sept. 4-8:
– Michael A. Kelly: 95 W. Charles Dr., Meadeview; electrical panel up to 200 amps
– Douglas Morgareidge: 3709 E. Diagonal Way, Kingman; power pole W/100 amp box change out
– Timothy Rahe: 9141 E. Mountain Shadow Rd.; adding electric 100 amp conex
– Chester & Lisa Holliday: 2042 E. Laguna Rd., Mohave Valley; panel/pole replacement 200 amps
– 2nd to None Construction: 6180 N. Bull Mountain Dr., re-roof for existing home
– Plumbing By Jake, 7840 W. Bolsa Dr., Golden Valley; whole home gas line re-pipe w/electric water heater
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service, 3034 E. Ted Ln., Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate
– Plumbing By Jake: 4950 Apache Way, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3.5 ton heat pump