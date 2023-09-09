Tara Stanec has only been in the position of the Mohave County Environmental Health Manager for one year this coming week. She has multiple responsibilities in this critical job. It includes the management and development of numerous administrative activities that include monthly reporting, budgets, staffing, workforce development, division policy and procedure and more. The primary programs she oversees are Food Safety and Sanitation, the Vector and Nuisance program, and the Smoke-free Arizona program.
The job description Stanec answered to in Mohave County includes a wide ranging and complex group of tasks in which she plans, organizes and implements environmental health inspection and enforcement programs according to regulatory and departmental requirements. She selects, plans, assigns, supervises and evaluates the work of subordinates; formulates division policies, procedures and techniques to ensure standardized implementation of environmental health activities throughout the county. She also researches, forecasts and plans for future capabilities of Environmental Health Programs; initiates, prepares, negotiates and administers state and federal grants; monitors compliance with the contractual requirements, regulations and standards; and develops and administers Environmental Health Division budgets.
The leadership position also maintains awareness of current issues in the environmental health field and Stanec attends professional conferences; interfaces with other Department Divisions, community/governmental agencies and organizations, professionals and the public to coordinate services. She also receives, compiles and analyzes activity reports to evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of mandated programs; reviews construction plans and specifications concerning environmental health aspects.; initiates and even develops continuing education programs for staff.
That’s quite a workload and her Master’s Degree in Public Health from Baylor University helped secure her high profile position.
There have been division changes over the past year that include an updated fee schedule, last revised in 2014 (cost benefit); division restructure to better leverage knowledge and skills sets and align workflow (cost benefit); implementation of alternative work schedules for greater life-work balance (retention); development of comprehensive training plan to facilitate employee success (retention/development); and increased productivity across all programs. Her job functions are always progressing and changing.
Stanec says she is “looking forward into the next year as we will be adopting Arizona’s most recently approved Food Code (2017).”
She explains that the health department is currently on a somewhat antiquated 2009 code, as it works toward industry standardization through the Retail Program Standards model, and: updating internal administrative procedures.
Stanec was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and moved to Mohave County in 2006. She lived for a few years in Mohave Valley and Bullhead City before making Lake Havasu her home in 2009. She and her husband, Bryant have three sons (“ages 6 to 24, which she says are “his, mine, and ours.”) They also have a pet dog named Wrigley.
Stanec loves camping with her family in their RV, traveling to places like Williams and Prescott, and off to Sturgis, South Dakota, her husband’s home state. They also love riding off road quads.
Usually reserved, Stanec refers to herself as a “recovering introvert.” She prefers to fly comfortably “under the radar.” She’s not especially comfortable doing public functions, although she just finished being the primary guest on her county department’s To Your Health radio program. Her team is short a few people right now, but hitting their tasks full bore regardless.
“Experiences are what you make of them, and I find them all to have value,” she said. “From the grand gestures to small moments that bring us joy, to the challenges and struggles that move us to grow and prove our resilience, and to the tragic moments that draw us close to one another and help us find purpose.”
That keeps her engaged and committed to the work at hand.