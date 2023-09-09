Tara Stanec

Tara Stanec has been the Mohave County Environmental Health Manager for one year.

 Courtesy photo

Tara Stanec has only been in the position of the Mohave County Environmental Health Manager for one year this coming week. She has multiple responsibilities in this critical job. It includes the management and development of numerous administrative activities that include monthly reporting, budgets, staffing, workforce development, division policy and procedure and more. The primary programs she oversees are Food Safety and Sanitation, the Vector and Nuisance program, and the Smoke-free Arizona program.

The job description Stanec answered to in Mohave County includes a wide ranging and complex group of tasks in which she plans, organizes and implements environmental health inspection and enforcement programs according to regulatory and departmental requirements. She selects, plans, assigns, supervises and evaluates the work of subordinates; formulates division policies, procedures and techniques to ensure standardized implementation of environmental health activities throughout the county. She also researches, forecasts and plans for future capabilities of Environmental Health Programs; initiates, prepares, negotiates and administers state and federal grants; monitors compliance with the contractual requirements, regulations and standards; and develops and administers Environmental Health Division budgets.