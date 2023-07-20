BULLHEAD CITY – The A7FL is coming to Bullhead City this weekend for the National Championship Game at the Anderson Ford Fieldhouse.
While there will be a prospect development camp and a Madden and flag football tournament, the headline on Sunday will feature the Tampa Nightcrawlers and the Las Vegas Insomniacs in a 7x7 game with no pads or helmets.
The Nightcrawlers are highlighted by former Arizona Cardinals draft pick and two-time NFL Pro Bowler & All-Pro Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. His team is 11-0 this year and has outscored their opponents 364-133. They have competed in the Florida Division with O-Town Orange and the Orlando Ghosts. This will also be the first season that the final will not include a Northeast Team following Tampa’s 60-52 win.
The rest of the Nightcrawlers consist of Mark Bagway, Daniel Wynn, Demetrius West, Deyonte Henderson, Brandon Gillard, Josh Bender, Lott Smith, Logo Davis, Samair Baker, Marcus Richardson, Darnell Lindsay, Sean Flynn, Greg Flutie, Ray Chalk, Demarius Daniels, Darius Bing, Tarik Johnson, Rico Brown, Tyre McCants, Bme Quis, Vanbrett Watkins, Randall Tucker, Javes Blue, Dontay Perkins, Quinton Burse, Travis Gallardo, Lyndon Rowells, Terell Mitchell, Damarcus Danzey, Josh Jones Jr., Akeem Spikes and Chop McCormick.
The Insomniacs beat Con City Chaos 56-13 in the semifinals to improve their record to 11-0. They compete in the Nevada division along with Las Vegas Sickwidit, Vegas Force, North Vegas Kryptonite, Vegas Over The Top, Vegas Hunters, Vegas Pot Bosses, and Vegas Bosses. The Insomniacs have also scored 639 points and only allowed 109.
Their team consists of Quincy Barts, Kenrick Anderson, Josh Brown, Devantae Carter, CJ Hunt, Jared Schwab, Arie McQuaing Jr., Chris Cunningham, Scott Hamilton, Zeivaun Ned, Eric Shufford, Gianni Breland, Donjae Lyons, Michael Rodriguez, Davick Clark, Marcellius Bridges, Christian Gosselin, Thomas Mahoney, Chris McWilliams, Markus Burton, Michael Gelato, Nai Young, Brandon Schwenk, Jeffrey Young, Kenneth Mack, Dearrick Shufford, Joseph Gentile, Wesley Mauia, Trey Robinson, John Price, Anthony Smith, Joshua Harris, Anthony Wilkerson, Gabriel Hernandez, Stone Stevenson, and Steve Canon.