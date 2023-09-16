Sky trail

Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base was reportedly visible as far away as the Grand Canyon. Here is what it looked like from Kingman on Thursday just after sundown.

 JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner

Did you see a bright light shooting across the sky just after sunset on Thursday?

Chances are you caught the third launch of Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket as it blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, creating a dramatic spectacle that could be seen across California and beyond — even as far as the Grand Canyon.