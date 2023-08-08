Administration building

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors eliminated the surcharge it had imposed for the Golden Valley Improvement District back in May.

 Miner file photo

GOLDEN VALLEY— Customers of the Golden Valley Improvement District can expect some relief and a bit of a rebate following Monday’s Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The BOS, also acting as a board of directors for the GVID, approved a rate hike package in May that has customers panicking under the pressure of steep increases.