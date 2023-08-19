Mohave County Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter

Mohave County Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter recommended monthly budgetary meetings as a means of seeking to overcome the looming $18.5 million deficit with a minimal impact on county taxpayers.

 File Photo

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors met this week for the first in a series of special meetings to discuss strategies and possible remedies to a projected $18.5 million budget deficit in the next fiscal year.

According to county officials, the projected deficit is expected as inflation continues to rise throughout the U.S. Inflation has already mired Mohave County finances earlier this year, with a $4 million budgetary deficit in May. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors ultimately voted to postpone a $5 million new county morgue to overcome that deficit - But meeting next year’s challenge may require far greater sacrifice on the county’s behalf. The county has arranged a series of special meetings to take place on the third Wednesday of each month, to address incentives and strategies to mitigate next year’s predicted deficit.