Buster Johnson

Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson on Monday addresses firm solutions to a predicted $18.5 million budgetary deficit in the next fiscal year.

 YouTube still image, Aug. 21, 2023

Mohave County is expected to face an $18.5 million budget deficit in the 2025 fiscal year. In response, it may seem as though the county’s governing board this week debated not whether to use a nuclear option to resolve the pending crisis - But WHICH nuclear option.

In Kingman this week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors debated several countywide solutions to save money this year. Those solutions included a hiring freeze across all county positions, as well as a ban on all non-mandated travel outside of the county by employees. Those solutions were posited earlier this month by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, to the apparent chagrin of several county officials at Monday’s