KINGMAN – Karina Sumner is literally one of Mohave County’s newest employees, and she works for Elections Director Allen Tempert, who believes she is “a fantastic choice” as a new hire.
Sumner was born and raised in Kingman. Sumner graduated from Lee Williams High School and just last month graduated Summa Cum Laude from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Communication. During her senior year, she also commuted from Lake Havasu City to Kingman as a part-time intern for the county’s Human Resources Department. As soon as she applied for a full-time county position, Tempert hired her almost on the spot for his super busy Elections Department.
Before coming to the county, Sumner worked at Pioneer Title Agency for four and a half years, assisting escrow officers opening and updating their files, as well as preparing documents for clients. She made a decision to stay in Kingman after college graduation because of family ties.
“Both of my grandmothers, Jackie Stanley and Cathy Duran, were born and raised here, as were my parents. I am very close to my family and have strong family ties that keep me here in Kingman. I never felt the desire to create a life in a big city. I like the small town feel of Kingman,” she said.
Sumner’s recent experience as a county intern was a terrific learning experience.
“I saw all the ways that the employees wanted to help serve and support the community,” Sumner said. “I want to be able to share that service-centered mindset and help the community in any way I can. I think my job in the elections department will allow me to accomplish that goal.”
So, what does Sumner do in her newly acquired position? Some of her main job workload includes recruiting and training poll workers, creating and maintaining files for candidates, preparing for upcoming elections and ensuring that elections are smoothly completed. No question that 2024 will keep her busy, indeed.
Sumner has high regard for how county government works already with its strong sense of teamwork. She believes “the county supports employees and the community it serves.” Her personal goal is to remain in the county and “create a career that allows me to serve our community.”
Sumner loves the recreational possibilities offered in Mohave County and especially enjoys being outdoors camping, going to lakes, snowboarding and water skiing. She also spends some leisure time with her furry companion, Chloe, a young black lab, who just turned two years old.
“I am just starting a career here at the county and I can’t wait to see the growth I will achieve with the more experience I gain,” Sumner said.
(This is one of a series of profiles on Mohave County employees by the county communications office.)