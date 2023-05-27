Karina Sumner

 (Courtesy photo)

KINGMAN – Karina Sumner is literally one of Mohave County’s newest employees, and she works for Elections Director Allen Tempert, who believes she is “a fantastic choice” as a new hire.

Sumner was born and raised in Kingman. Sumner graduated from Lee Williams High School and just last month graduated Summa Cum Laude from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Communication. During her senior year, she also commuted from Lake Havasu City to Kingman as a part-time intern for the county’s Human Resources Department. As soon as she applied for a full-time county position, Tempert hired her almost on the spot for his super busy Elections Department.