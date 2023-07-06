KINGMAN — The Stockton Hill fire was recorded at 589 acres as of Thursday afternoon.

The Stockton Hill Fire is mapped 13 miles north of Kingman, and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the Stockton Hill Fire was detected at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The agency said the fire first migrated through rocky terrain into the hills before threatening properties scattered through the Red Wing Canyon area and the Shadow Canyon area. Approximately 40 homes have been evacuated.