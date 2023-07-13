KINGMAN – The Stockton Hill Fire north of Kingman is 90% contained at 589 acres.
As of Wednesday, July 12 the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said crews will continue to patrol around structures to ensure no heat remains. Engines will also monitor the area to check for heat and smoke.
There are 16 total personnel remaining on site. The fire began on July 4 and is believed to be human-caused — there were no reports of lightning or any other weather conditions at the time the fire was discovered — although the precise cause remains under investigation.
All areas returned to a READY status as of Wednesday.
Another fire on the eastern edge of Mohave County remains troublesome. The Pilot Fire, centered 20 miles east of Wikieup in the Mohon Mountains in northwestern Yavapai County, is now listed at 33,834 acres and is 39% contained as of Wednesday.
More than 150 personnel are at the remote site, attempting to establish containment lines. The fire stayed within its footprint but heat remains within juniper on the eastern flank up in Mohon Peak. According to ADFFM, crews secured line around a large portion of the fire and additional black line.
“On Wednesday, resources also conducted some proactive fuels reduction work around structures and infrastructure on the northeast and southwest sides of the fire. The plan over the next few days is to continue strengthening line, including along the east side near SH Butte. Crews will also monitor and cold trail the lines over the next few days to ensure there is no heat remaining,” ADFFM Public Affairs Officer Tiffany Davila said.
The Pilot Fire began around 11 a.m. on July 1. Smoke from the fire was visible as far away as Kingman, the Arizona Department of Forestry said.
The Pilot Fire is believed to have been human caused.