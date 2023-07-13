Stockton Hill Fire

The Stockton Hill Fire near Kingman is 90% contained as of Wednesday, July 12. Currently, 16 personnel are remaining on site.

 Photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

KINGMAN – The Stockton Hill Fire north of Kingman is 90% contained at 589 acres.

As of Wednesday, July 12 the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said crews will continue to patrol around structures to ensure no heat remains. Engines will also monitor the area to check for heat and smoke.