The Stockton Hill Fire 13 miles from Kingman is 45% contained and hasn’t seen new growth as of Saturday, July 8. Evacuations have been downgraded, but public safety official ask community members to be mindful of crews.
KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management reported that the Stockton Hill Fire remains at 45% containment and 589 acres as of Saturday, July 8.
Evacuations were downgraded and residents of Red Wing Canyon were able to return home on the evening of July 6. However, Red Wing Canyon are placed in SET and Shadow Canyon residents are returned to READY for evacuations.
While evacuations were downgraded, the public still needs to be mindful of crews working in the area and be cautious when driving.
“Friday’s high winds tested lines, but overall, they are holding well and crews will continue to strengthen and secure them over the next few days. Crews are also prepping a road and clearing fuel around it to serve as a contingency line north of the fire. That line ultimately helps further protect homes ahead of the fire,” ADFFM Public Affairs Officer Tiffany Davila said.
There are approximately 225 personnel assigned to the fire. The fire was human caused and is under investigation.
Impacted residents can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross if shelter is needed. If residents impacted by the fire have a need to temporarily house livestock, please call Mohave County Fairgrounds at 928-753-2600 during regular business hours and 928-716-4502 after hours.