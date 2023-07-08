Stockton Hill Fire

The Stockton Hill Fire 13 miles from Kingman is 45% contained and hasn’t seen new growth as of Saturday, July 8. Evacuations have been downgraded, but public safety official ask community members to be mindful of crews. 

 Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management reported that the Stockton Hill Fire remains at 45% containment and 589 acres as of Saturday, July 8.

Evacuations were downgraded and residents of Red Wing Canyon were able to return home on the evening of July 6. However, Red Wing Canyon are placed in SET and Shadow Canyon residents are returned to READY for evacuations.