Arizona State Transportation Board

The Arizona State Transportation Board met in the Mohave County administration building in Kingman on Friday, where it held its monthly board meeting.

 Michael Zogg/Kingman Miner

The Arizona State Transportation Board held its monthly governing board meeting in Kingman Friday. Board Chairman Gary Knight offered thanks for a dinner reception event conducted Thursday evening.

“It was quite a warm welcome and we got to meet with the elected officials and all of the administration up here that kind of runs Mohave County and Kingman and the City of Bullhead City,” Knight said.