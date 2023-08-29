Sign up now to become a new Hunter Education Instructor Arizona Game & Fish Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Share your love of the outdoors with the next generation of sportsmen.The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has opportunities for new Hunter Educators and is providing training throughout the state.Hunter Educators provide an invaluable service by sharing their knowledge and talents with students on hunting safety and skills that are critical to the future of the hunting heritage.All trainings will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following AZGFD regional offices:• Oct. 7: 3500 S. Lake Mary Road, Flagstaff.• Nov. 4: 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix.For more information, or to register, email: azhuntereducation@azgfd.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Trouble with T-birds: 3 Bullhead businesses ban MHS students 14 AGs back compensation for Downwinders compensation program Juvenile arrested in hay bale fire Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView