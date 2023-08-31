Brady Shuffler

Brady Shuffler

Emotion ran high and tears flowed freely during Thursday’s initial appearance and arraignment for a Kingman teenager charged in the deaths of two fellow Lee Williams High School student athletes and the serious injury of two others during a high-speed traffic accident. Defense attorney Brad Rideout entered not guilty pleas for Brady Shuffler, 16, during a hearing packed with people.

Parents, family and friends of the victims and the defendant, and various community members, filled every seat in the courtroom while more people stood in the back. Extra security was present inside the courtroom, and was posted outside the Law and Justice Center while police units patrolled the perimeter.