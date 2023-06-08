Mohave County faces a predicted $18.5 million budget deficit for the 2025 fiscal year. County finance officials floated a possible quarter-cent sales tax, but the county’s governing board must now decide whether a new tax is worth it.
On Monday, members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors debated the possibility of such a sales tax, which would be used to fund the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, jail and other public safety operations for the next 20 years. Public safety remains the single largest expense to the county’s General Fund, consuming as much as $44.5 million from this year’s budget alone. According to Mohave County Financial Services Director Luke Mournian, a quarter-cent sales tax could simultaneously address the looming deficit and fully fund an understaffed sheriff’s office and jail.
Specifically, Mournian proposed an excise tax, which would be applied to specific goods such as fuel, tobacco, alcohol or other items.
According to Mournian, about 40% to 60% of that tax would be paid by visitors to Mohave County, rather than residents, and generate $360 million toward public safety operations over the next 20 years while allowing the county to keep property taxes stable. But the implementation of such a tax would require unanimous approval by the county’s governing board.
Two birds with one stone
About 36% of this year’s proposed budget will be allocated to public safety alone. But it may not be enough to retain staff or maintain consistent operations.
According to Mournian, Mohave County currently funds about 80 sworn deputy positions, and 93 adult detention officers. The excise tax would allow the addition of five detention officers at the jail, and two sworn deputies each year beginning in 2026. Within five years, Mournian says the sheriff’s office would have the highest number of sworn deputies in Mohave County’s history.
As of this week, however, staffing levels at the sheriff’s office and at the county jail remained at critical levels. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has a 15% vacancy rate as of this week, Mournian said, while the county receives about 630 calls for service per sworn officer, per year. The county employs less than one deputy per 2,000 county residents, compared to state recommended two deputies per 1,000 residents. And those staffing shortages have led to longer response times by county law enforcement.
According to Mournian, the Mohave County Jail employed an average of one detention officer per 23 inmates. With additional funding to fill staff vacancies at the jail, Mournian says the county could meet the state’s recommended ratio of one detention officer per 19 county inmates.
“The sheriff has been before (the board of supervisors) before,” Mournian said. “He’s said that right now he has to have sheriff’s deputies work overtime at the jail. That results in unsustainable levels of overtime. It’s very costly, it leads to officer burnout, it leads to turnover not only for sheriff’s deputies but at the detention center.”
Sheriff: ‘We are on a sinking ship’
Mournian has attributed a $4 million deficit last month, as well as next year’s predicted $18.5 million deficit, to the nationwide impact of inflation. In March, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster announced the suspension of his 10-year Strategic Plan - Introduced in 2019 to address compensation, pay compression and staffing shortages within his department - due to critical staffing shortages. Without a solution, Schuster says it’s a problem that may only get worse with time.
“I’ve been with the sheriff’s office now for 33 years, and six and a half of those years as the sheriff,” Schuster told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week. “I can tell you we are on a sinking ship. We cannot attract or retain personnel.”
According to Schuster, about 84% of the sheriff’s boating program’s resources went toward assisting non-county residents in 2020 alone, even as his office continues to face critical staffing shortages.
“I have done everything in my power,” the sheriff said. “I have cut positions. (Mournian) talked about our staffing levels, but those levels are not counting the frozen positions that (I) took it upon myself to do, because I couldn’t get the funding needed. I have almost 50 vacancies in the jail. I can’t do this anymore. Whatever your option may be, if you don’t want to entertain a quarter-cent sales tax … if you don’t want to go down that road, I give you the responsibility back. I’m not willing to carry the weight. I’ll do my job, but I’m asking you to fund the sheriff’s office to a level that we can provide the service that the public expects and deserves.”
According to Schuster, Mournian’s proposed sales tax seems a viable option for himself not only as sheriff but as a Mohave County resident.
“If I spend $4 on a soda or a drink, and I have to pay a penny in a grocery store that will go 100% to law enforcement, I’m willing to do it,” Schuster said.
And it wouldn’t be the county’s first quarter-cent sales tax. In 1999, supervisors passed a quarter-cent sales tax to fund multiple capital improvement projects throughout Mohave County. That sales tax expired Dec. 31, 2019.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors tabled further discussion on the FY 24 budget, and possible solutions to the projected $18.5 million budget deficit in 2025, until the board’s June 19 meeting in Kingman.