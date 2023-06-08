Monday’s Board of Supervisors directed elections staff to prepare a plan to hand count ballots cast in the 2024 elections. Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R- District 30) continues to claim that election equipment and outcomes can be compromised unless equipment is made in the U.S.
KINGMAN – Arizona’s top election official quickly questioned the practicality and legality of Monday’s Board of Supervisors directed that Elections Director Allen Tempert prepare a plan to hand count ballots cast in the 2024 elections.
“A full hand count...raises many logistical as well as legal concerns,” Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes wrote in his letter to county supervisors the day after their board meeting. “Hand counting ballots may raise additional security and ballot chain of custody concerns and threaten Mohave County’s ability to timely canvass election results with 20 days of the election, as required by law.”
Supervisor Jean Bishop dissented in the board’s 4-1 vote that was encouraged by local state Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R- District 30) who contends that election equipment and outcomes can be compromised until vote counting machines can be 100% made in America. Borrelli told supervisors that it’s a myth that machines must be used.
“It’s not a mandate. You don’t have to use the equipment,” Borrelli said. “You can do a 100% hand count.”
As he has before, Tempert told supervisors that he believes machines count votes more quickly, at less cost and with greater accuracy than processing by hand. He said he can’t imagine securing a sufficient workforce for hand counting thousands of ballots in multiple races when he has trouble getting enough people to assist his department on any election day.
State Sen. Wendy Rogers (R- District 7) of Flagstaff encouraged the board to muster the courage to be the first ripple in the pond of reform back to hand counting votes.
“Arizona won’t do it until counties do it and the counties won’t do it until one heroic county starts doing it, and that’s you,” Rogers said, drawing audience applause. “You have the chance to lead and for someone to say that it can’t be done, I don’t accept that.”
Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter and Supervisor Hildy Angius expressed interest in an elections department report that would assess the manpower, time and cost associated with a hand count.
“I think it’s worth investigating,” Angius said. She and Lingenfelter said it’s important that voters regain trust in the integrity of the election process.
Borrelli forecast that conversion to a hand count will expose Mohave County to litigation.
“I bet you, you’re gonna get sued,” Borrelli said. “If they want to sue fine. Bring it on. I’ve got an army behind me that’s ready to fight.”
The Fontes letter indicates his interest in a dialogue with Mohave supervisors.
“I plan to visit as soon as I can,” the letter stated. “I sincerely hope I will have the opportunity to meet with each of you to discuss this and other matters in which my office can continue to support you and your professional elections staff.”