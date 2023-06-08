Sonny Borrelli

Monday’s Board of Supervisors directed elections staff to prepare a plan to hand count ballots cast in the 2024 elections. Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R- District 30) continues to claim that election equipment and outcomes can be compromised unless equipment is made in the U.S. 

 (Courtesy photo)

KINGMAN – Arizona’s top election official quickly questioned the practicality and legality of Monday’s Board of Supervisors directed that Elections Director Allen Tempert prepare a plan to hand count ballots cast in the 2024 elections.

“A full hand count...raises many logistical as well as legal concerns,” Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes wrote in his letter to county supervisors the day after their board meeting. “Hand counting ballots may raise additional security and ballot chain of custody concerns and threaten Mohave County’s ability to timely canvass election results with 20 days of the election, as required by law.”