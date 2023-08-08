KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has $14 million in the bank for substation maintenance and replacements, and Mohave County Supervisors received an update on the progress of the projects.
On Monday, Aug. 7, Sheriff Doug Schuster discussed four separate substation projects happening throughout the county, and how $9 million allocated by the state and $5 million from the county will help cover costs. The four substations are in Lake Havasu City, Mohave Valley, Beaver Dam and the Water Safety Center in Lake Havasu City.
In FY 2021-22, Mohave County Supervisors approved $5 million for the substations. However, due to increasing building costs, the sheriff’s department sought $10 million from the state and was awarded $9 million. Schuster said the state funding would cover 65% of costs.
“This is long overdue,” Schuster said about updating the facilities.
Schuster said the Lake Havasu Sheriff’s substation’s design and layout began about six months ago. However, staff has run into issues, including having no sewer access or space for septic. Schuster said they are working with Lake Havasu City to put in a wet well and lift station to get the project back on track.
The estimated cost for the two-story, 6,807-square-foot building is $4.3 million. Schuster said the budget is $5.3 million. If the proposed plans to build a new facility fall through, Schuster said staff will have to look for other buildings in the area to house the substitution. If the department moves forward with constructing a new building, it’s estimated to take 18 to 24 months.
“My concern is that I don’t want to go over budget,” Schuster said. He said he does not want to have to request additional funding for the projects when materials and building costs continue to climb.
According to Schuster, the Mohave Valley Substation is “falling apart” and MCSO plans to acquire a building between Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley. The 10,790 square foot, two-story building also has additional property for storage. A heliport and LED billboard are also on site.
Costs estimates range between $4 million to $4.3 million. Schuster said besides minor improvements, it is move-in ready.
The Beaver Dam substation, which is currently a trailer, is a “significant disarray.” Schuster said they plan to demolish the building and replace it with a 3,000 to 3,500 square foot building. Other improvements will include storage, fences, covered parking and furnishings. The budget for the project is $2.4 million.
The Water Safety Center is a multi-agency facility and is leased by BLM to Arizona State Park. MCSO is a tenant on the lease that is also shared with other agencies. Since the waterfront facility houses several agencies, options for the future include building a multi-agency facility, requesting a long-term lease agreement from Arizona State Parks or transferring a portion of the property to MCSO.
Schuster previously testified for the Legislature in February that the Water Safety Center City can host 10 to 20 agencies during busy holiday weekends.
The project is under discussion and will be brought back to supervisors at a later date. Around $2 million is budgeted for the project along with additional savings if needed.
“One thing is very clear, we have to have water access,” Schuster said.
The building staff is currently in a makeshift shed that lacks indoor plumbing and gets water from a hose. Regardless of how staff decides to move forward, updates are needed.
“It was not meant or designed to be a long-term solution,” Schuster said.