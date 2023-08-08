Doug Schuster

 Miner file photo

KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has $14 million in the bank for substation maintenance and replacements, and Mohave County Supervisors received an update on the progress of the projects.

On Monday, Aug. 7, Sheriff Doug Schuster discussed four separate substation projects happening throughout the county, and how $9 million allocated by the state and $5 million from the county will help cover costs. The four substations are in Lake Havasu City, Mohave Valley, Beaver Dam and the Water Safety Center in Lake Havasu City.