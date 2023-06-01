John Ward

John Ward, an auditor at the Department of Education, explains Wednesday how and when he came up with the new estimate that vouchers will cost Arizona taxpayers $900 million next school year. With him is state schools chief Tom Horne. 

 (Photo by Howard Fischer for the Miner)

PHOENIX – The system of universal vouchers enacted by Republican lawmakers is going to cost Arizona taxpayers $900 million this coming school year, 63% more than what lawmakers put into the budget just a month ago.