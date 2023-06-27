Sara Ungaro

Sara Ungaro is the Mohave County Workforce Development Manager. Courtesy of Mohave County

She grew up in Hemet, California and for family reasons, moved to Mohave County in 2005. She pursued her education at Mohave Community College and obtained her GED at the age of 16. She then before embarking on an Associate of Arts degree in science, focusing on psychology.

However, she was prevented from completing her studies when she was diagnosed with late-onset Type 1 diabetes at the age of 25. Her two children were also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes during their early adolescence. She then put her education and career on hold to care for family.