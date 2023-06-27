She grew up in Hemet, California and for family reasons, moved to Mohave County in 2005. She pursued her education at Mohave Community College and obtained her GED at the age of 16. She then before embarking on an Associate of Arts degree in science, focusing on psychology.
However, she was prevented from completing her studies when she was diagnosed with late-onset Type 1 diabetes at the age of 25. Her two children were also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes during their early adolescence. She then put her education and career on hold to care for family.
Finally, in 2015, resolving certain health issues, Ungaro earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in psychology from the University of Phoenix and started a new career in mental health, specializing in crisis services in Mohave County. In 2019, an opportunity arose within Mohave County Community Services Department as a Youth Program Representative and accepted the challenge, saying “to provide more impactful support to individuals in the community who faced significant barriers to employment.” However, she transitioned into this position just before the outbreak of COVID-19, which had a profound impact on workforce services and resulted in a surge in unemployment rates across the country.
Mohave County Community Services is a community network that accommodates both workforce and housing needs to the residents all in one location. The department strives to assist residents by providing strategic and resourceful employment and training solutions to job seekers, workers and employers. It fosters individual self-sufficiency and regional economic growth and through ARIZONA@WORK, it promotes adequate and affordable housing, fosters economic opportunity and ensures a suitable living environment free from discrimination through the Mohave County Housing Authority.
Since joining Mohave County Community Services Workforce Division, Ungaro has been promoted to the position of Workforce Manager, working with 20 staff members and overseeing the ARIZONA@WORK Mohave-La Paz Counties Program. In her current role, she is focused on implementing a partner referral system, connecting community-based organizations and programs to ensure efficient access to wraparound services. She collaborates with local training providers and employers to identify skills gaps within organizations, creating tailored training programs to foster a “grow your own” culture.
Ungaro’s day-to-day activities vary from statewide financial meetings addressing growth and disparities to organizing large-scale hiring events and assisting program participants with their on-the-job training needs. Achieving certain goas is always on her mind and her near future aspirations include partnering with various organizations over the next five years to establish a youth center that provides educational support, after-school care and work-based learning opportunities.
One of Ungaro’s most memorable experiences in her early career involved working with a young, pregnant, single mother who had relocated to Kingman, Arizona, seeking better opportunities for herself and her children amid the pandemic. This woman had no high school education but aspired to work in the heavily affected medical field. Through the support of the ARIZONA@WORK Program, the woman pursued her GED while simultaneously attending CNA training. She actually completed her final GED test at the Kingman office while going into labor. Today, that same woman is still working in the medical field and is the proud mother of supporting four healthy children.
“This is just one example of the many individuals whose lives are positively impacted by my department.” She said. “We offer a helping hand to change their trajectory for the better.”
Despite the multiple challenges and responsibilities she faces, Ungaro takes pride in her daily accomplishments. He is truly fostering a purpose-driven culture within her team during her working hours. Then, she said she loves “returning home to her loving family.” She, her husband Michael and two children share a home with three dogs and two turtles. The family fully loves swimming and camping. Also, Ungaro herself in her alone time is an avid reader, citing Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist as a favorite.
“What drives me in this position is the community center approach of ‘we want to change those statistics.’ We want to capture those who were disengaged from the workforce or society and get them into their hopes and dreams and feed that into our community as much as possible. Sometimes I think that’s very much missed,” Ungaro said.