MOHAVE COUNTY – Lifelong resident of Mohave County, Ryan Fruhwirth is the county’s Fairgrounds Superintendent/Manager and he’s thoroughly into the work at hand, especially focusing on the upcoming Mohave County Fair.
Besides spending a literally forgettable first three months of his life in Ontario, California, he has been primarily a resident of the county with 24 years in public service. This includes nine years with the Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Department; eight years with the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department and two years with the Mohave County Parks Department.
Fruhwirth did spend three years going to school in San Diego after his high school years, but he has had no second thoughts on his decision to return to Mohave County.
“I don’t miss the traffic, I don’t miss the crime, I don’t miss the pollution, I don’t miss the lousy school system. It never struck me as a place I’d want to raise a family,” Fruhwirth said.
While in California, he kept wondering about what was going on with friends and family in Arizona. “I was eager to return home. It’s a better and safer place to raise your kiddos,” he said.
“In my current position as the Mohave County Fairgrounds Superintendent / Manager, I have overseen the efforts by our staff to make the facility an attractive, affordable venue for the residents and visitors to enjoy,” Fruhwirth said. “Navigating a tricky budget situation is difficult, but we have set a high bar for success, and we are on track to make some truly spectacular improvements to the fairgrounds in the coming years.”
He adds that “staff and volunteers have been working tirelessly to bring terrific improvements to this year’s Mohave County Fair.” He said that there is an expanded entertainment schedule with a variety of music genres and there will be more animal entries, exhibit entries, merchandise and food vendor options. Visitors can also expect to see more games and rides in the carnival area. Also, one huge and welcoming change involves the elimination of all parking fees.
“It will make the entry and exit process much smoother,” he said.
Fruhwirth is especially proud of what is virtually a second career as a third family generation softball/baseball umpire. He has 26 years of experience in this demanding and underappreciated sports role and expresses genuine enthusiasm and love for the often maligned, yet essential role it plays on the field.
“I like the feeling of keeping the program and facilities safe,” he said referring to the same entities he participated in as a kid. Fruhwirth points out that there is a nationwide crisis, a short on officiating right now. This includes all sports. “It’s leaving a deepening void in youth sports,” he said. “It teaches teamwork and respect for other people and is vital for the nation’s future. If you think you can do better, come out and officiate.”
“People who actually give officiating a go, come back with a new perspective and new respect for the game,” he said.
His experience officiating at virtually all sports has shown him that the children who play the game have a much clearer understanding of fair play, the rules and good sportsmanship than many parents. He is especially proud that his son, PJ, will continue the tradition by being a fourth family generation umpire. PJ is now in his second year of officiating.
Besides his son PJ, Fruhwirth and his wife, Erika, are parents to their two-year-old daughter, Bexley.
“I have always felt pride and satisfaction at seeing my friends from school with their children in our programs and activities, enjoying those same benefits that we had, learning those same life skills that we did,” he said. “It’s a good feeling when you are able to help contribute to the quality of life for future generations. I have always seen myself as a humble civil servant and I enjoy working to give back to my community.”