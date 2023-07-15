Ryan Fruhwirth

Lifelong resident of Mohave County, Ryan Fruhwirth is the Mohave County’s Fairgrounds Superintendent/Manager. Photo courtesy of Mohave County.

 Courtesy photo

MOHAVE COUNTY – Lifelong resident of Mohave County, Ryan Fruhwirth is the county’s Fairgrounds Superintendent/Manager and he’s thoroughly into the work at hand, especially focusing on the upcoming Mohave County Fair.

Besides spending a literally forgettable first three months of his life in Ontario, California, he has been primarily a resident of the county with 24 years in public service. This includes nine years with the Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Department; eight years with the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department and two years with the Mohave County Parks Department.