Road work ahead

ADOT is having a major State Route 95 pavement rehabilitation campaign through two Colorado River communities, contractors will begin mobilizing equipment on Sunday, June 25. The work will be completed late this summer. (Miner file photo)

MOHAVE COUNTY – The Arizona Department of Transportation said contractors will begin mobilizing equipment on Sunday, June 25 for a major State Route 95 pavement rehabilitation campaign through two Colorado River communities. The work will be completed late this summer.

Prescott-based Fann Contracting, Inc. was awarded an $18.5-million bid for resurfacing a 26-mile segment of SR 95 from SARA Park through Lake Havasu City to Interstate 40.