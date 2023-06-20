ADOT is having a major State Route 95 pavement rehabilitation campaign through two Colorado River communities, contractors will begin mobilizing equipment on Sunday, June 25. The work will be completed late this summer. (Miner file photo)
MOHAVE COUNTY – The Arizona Department of Transportation said contractors will begin mobilizing equipment on Sunday, June 25 for a major State Route 95 pavement rehabilitation campaign through two Colorado River communities. The work will be completed late this summer.
Prescott-based Fann Contracting, Inc. was awarded an $18.5-million bid for resurfacing a 26-mile segment of SR 95 from SARA Park through Lake Havasu City to Interstate 40.
Tempe-based FNF Construction, Inc. is handling the $26.1-million campaign to improve a 23-mile SR 95 segment through Bullhead City between the Needles and Laughlin bridges.
Both projects include removing the top layer of pavement and replacing it with new pavement. They also entail replacing curb, gutter, sidewalk ramps, pavement markings and other related work.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said lane restrictions will be limited to overnight hours and business access will be maintained during construction.
Intermittent overnight lane restrictions can be expected from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings for both projects. ADOT said one lane will remain open in each direction and that speed will be reduced through work zones.
Motorists should be prepared for travel delays of up to 15 minutes.
Interested citizens can sign up for traffic restriction updates by email: //azdot.gov/sr95-sara-park-i40 and //azdot.gov/SR95CourtwrighttoBullheadParkway and click on the “subscribe for updates” icon.