KINGMAN – M.I.K.I.D. along with the Mohave County Superior Court, Arizona Department of Child Safety and the CASA Council held a special event on Friday, June 9, to promote reunification among families and children it serves. Several representatives from the Mohave County Superior Court and partnering agencies attended the event to show their support for parents who worked diligently to reunite their families. The event was a great success, with families and children coming together to enjoy an evening of fun and bonding. M.I.K.I.D. is proud to have hosted such an important event and is committed to continuing its work to support families and children.
Every June, we acknowledge National Reunification Month which celebrates the hard work and dedication of parents and professionals who work year-round to keep families together. M.I.K.I.D. is privileged to work with the Mohave County Superior Court and other local agencies to bring the celebration of National Reunification to Mohave County.
“This celebration is about honoring the parents and children. It is about acknowledging their hard work and dedication as a family” said Patrick Winters, M.I.K.I.D. Vice President of Marketing and Development. Winters went on to say, “Without the collaboration of local agencies and community sponsors, such as Swire Coca-Cola and Kingman Kiwanis, this event would not be possible, and we thank them for their support of Mohave County children and families.”
M.I.K.I.D. provides support, education, and skill development to families and their children, youth, and young adults who are experiencing mental health and behavior challenges. Services include one-on-one family support, peer support, health promotion, support groups, training and education, individual and community-based living skills, respite, and connecting families and individuals with support in the community. MIKID is Arizona’s largest Family-Run Organization and has been in operation since 1987. For more information, visit www.mikid.org.