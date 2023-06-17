MIKID event

 (Courtesy photo)

KINGMAN – M.I.K.I.D. along with the Mohave County Superior Court, Arizona Department of Child Safety and the CASA Council held a special event on Friday, June 9, to promote reunification among families and children it serves. Several representatives from the Mohave County Superior Court and partnering agencies attended the event to show their support for parents who worked diligently to reunite their families. The event was a great success, with families and children coming together to enjoy an evening of fun and bonding. M.I.K.I.D. is proud to have hosted such an important event and is committed to continuing its work to support families and children.

Every June, we acknowledge National Reunification Month which celebrates the hard work and dedication of parents and professionals who work year-round to keep families together. M.I.K.I.D. is privileged to work with the Mohave County Superior Court and other local agencies to bring the celebration of National Reunification to Mohave County.