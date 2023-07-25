The Mohave County Election Department report on the logistics of using people rather than machines to count votes in the 2024 election cycle is full of mathematical computations. The 11-page report estimates it will cost the county an additional $1.1-million to count ballots by hand for elections scheduled next March, August and November.

The Board of Supervisors on June 5 directed staff to prepare the report that will be the focus of a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.