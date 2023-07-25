The Mohave County Election Department report on the logistics of using people rather than machines to count votes in the 2024 election cycle is full of mathematical computations. The 11-page report estimates it will cost the county an additional $1.1-million to count ballots by hand for elections scheduled next March, August and November.
The Board of Supervisors on June 5 directed staff to prepare the report that will be the focus of a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The report submitted by Elections Director Allen Tempert said seven experienced part-time elections staff members who were supervised by four full-time elections employees engaged in a mock hand count of 850 November, 2022 general election ballots between June 22 and June 26.
The exercise revealed it took the seven-member hand count board an average of three minutes to review each ballot featuring approximately 36 different races and that it took three successive, eight-hour days to process the 850-ballot deck. Accuracy results were unimpressive.
“There were 46 errors that occurred during the tallying process,” the report said, noting mistakes extend the process. “In an election, to rectify any errors election workers would have to re-tally the votes for each of the races.”
Tempert expressed concerns about complying with confidentiality laws prohibiting the release of unofficial election results prior to 8 p.m. on election day. Accordingly, the department recommends that ballot counting not begin until after election day to ensure results aren’t leaked by hand counting crew members.
Implementation of a hand count would be both labor and time intensive, requiring a workforce much larger than the seven-member panel that conducted the trial run hand count.
“There were 105,000 ballots cast in the 2020 General Election. It will take one group of seven people 315,000 minutes, which equates to 5,250 work hours, 657 eight-hour days to tally 105,000 ballots,” the report stated. “For the General Election...staff estimates the County must hire hundreds of people to tally the ballots.’’
The report concludes a new full-time elections staffer would have to be hired to provide sufficient resources to recruit, train and supervise hand counters. “Staff calculates that a minimum of 245 people will be required to be hired as hand tally members for the 2024 General Election," it said.
The report also indicated each of the ballots would have to be examined a second time to process write-in votes.
“It will take an average of 30 seconds per ballot to acknowledge write-in votes and tally official write-in candidates,” it said. “The tallying of write-in votes will take weeks to accomplish and require many people to be hired for write-in tally boards in addition to the hundreds of people needed to tally ballots.”
Tempert has previously been an advocate for using machines to tabulate ballots, believing the practice to be more efficient, cost effective, reliable and accurate than hand counting.
State senators Sonny Borrelli and Wendy Rogers have encouraged Mohave County to step up and demonstrate leadership by committing to hand counting next year. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes does not believe hand counts to be a legal or viable tabulation method.
“A full hand count...raises many logistical as well as legal concerns, "Fontes wrote in his June 6 communication with county officials. “Hand counting ballots may raise additional security and ballot chain of custody concerns and threaten Mohave County's ability to timely canvass election results within 20 days of the election, as required by law."