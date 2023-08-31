A decision to repair rather than replace a damaged wing section resulted in a deadly airplane crash in south Mohave County more than two years ago. That’s the conclusion of the National Transportation Board (NTSB) investigation report published Aug. 23.

The NTSB said that Falcon Executive Aviation (FEA) had its Beechcraft King Air C90 under government contract for firefighting missions with the U.S. Forest Service since 2007. A pilot and an air tactical group supervisor passenger were killed when the aircraft crashed and burned on July 10, 2021.