KINGMAN – Until recently Mohave County had never had an issue with rabies in its fox population. The first-ever reports of the virus in local foxes surfaced in late 2022. But in the span of seven months there have been a total of six potential or confirmed rabies cases reported to the Mohave County Department of Public Health – all near the Hualapai Mountains.
The two most recent reports have occurred in a seven-day span that has caused the county to issue a “high-priority alert.”
“It is of utmost importance to take immediate precautions and ensure the safety of your pets, yourself, and your family,” a press release from Mohave County says. “Please stay away from foxes and wild animals in the general area, secure your pets, and ensure they are up to date on their rabies vaccinations, seek medical or veterinarian attention if an encounter occurs, and report potential exposures.”
Mohave Public Health Director Chad Kingsley said the first of the two most recent cases reported came from a property owner between Pinon Pines and I-40, who witnessed a fox attacking their dog. The owner reportedly killed the fox and the remains tested positive for rabies. That dog owner is now working with county animal control and nursing services to follow the guidelines for observation for their dog.
Kingsley said the next report came from the same area, where a property owner reported a fox attacked their small dog. Kingsley said there was no visual confirmation of the most recent attack, however, so it could potentially have been a coyote that attacked the dog – whether or not it had rabies. Kingsley said Arizona Game and Fish are actively seeking the animal and patrolling for foxes in the area, while nursing services is in communication with the owner to provide guidance and surveillance of the animal that was attacked.
Kingsley said the “high-priority alert” is a result of those two incidents being reported within a 7-day period.
“The first case resulted in a euthanized fox that was confirmed positive by the AzDHS state laboratory,” Kingsley said. “The second reported incident did not result in a euthanized animal, which means there is the potential for a rabid animal. Additionally, as the area of incidence is rural, where owners may allow pets free-range, increased prevention is advised.”
Prior to the two reports in May, the health department received an unconfirmed report in March on the southwestern side of the Hualapai region – between the proving grounds and the mountains. In that incident, off road riders reported that a fox approached them and began biting their tires and trying to bite the riders. The riders left, and animal control was not able to locate any foxes while searching the area.
The first reports of rabies in foxes in Mohave County occurred in November and December of 2022. In both of the first two cases, residents of Hualapai reported a fox behaving normally, and in both cases authorities were able to locate an euthanize the fox in question. Both of those foxes tested positive for rabies, Kingsley said.
A third potential case in 2022 was reported by a resident of Lazy-Y-U who reported abnormal and aggressive behavior from the fox. Kingsley said that fox was killed by the property owner, but the remains were not available for testing so rabies was not confirmed in that instance.
Kingsley said the department of public health’s nursing services follows up every rabies report with contact tracing to investigate possible exposures, identify risks, and provide guidance to the people involved. He said the department also coordinates the response with a variety of other agencies including animal control, game and fish, county risk management, and informs the media when a case occurs.
Kingsley said Mohave County was the last county in Arizona to identify rabies in any local foxes. But the virus appears to have now found its way to Northwestern Arizona.
“Since all counties have confirmed cases of positive foxes, Mohave County’s initial and recent cases may be attributed to animal roaming and disease migration,” Kingsley said.
Although rabies hadn’t been identified in foxes in Mohave County prior to 2022, there have been several instances of rabies found in bats over the past 15 years. Kingsley said Bullhead City has had cases of rabies in local bats in 2007, 2010, and 2014, while Lake Havasu City had cases reported in 2014 and 2019.
Kingsley said there have been no recorded human rabies cases or deaths in Mohave County.
Interestingly, no bats have tested positive near Kingman where all of the recent rabies incidents in foxes have been observed.
But Kingsley said there is a risk of rabies spreading among wild animals in the region – such as foxes, skunks, and coyotes – now that the virus has been confirmed in several foxes.
“Many times, these cases tend to remain within their species and burn out, but the potential for spread cannot be discounted or ignored,” Kingsley said. “With prior cases of bats, a bat could’ve transmitted it to a fox. Arizona Fish and Game will continue to monitor as trained.”