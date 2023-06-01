Fox

In seven months there’s been six potential or confirmed rabies cases in the Hualapai Mountains. Public health officials are encouraging people to secure their pets. 

 (Arizona Game and Fish Kingman photo)

KINGMAN – Until recently Mohave County had never had an issue with rabies in its fox population. The first-ever reports of the virus in local foxes surfaced in late 2022. But in the span of seven months there have been a total of six potential or confirmed rabies cases reported to the Mohave County Department of Public Health – all near the Hualapai Mountains.

The two most recent reports have occurred in a seven-day span that has caused the county to issue a “high-priority alert.”