The Mohave County Fair will be back at the fairgrounds in Kingman this week, and staff says things should run much more smoothly in the second year that Mohave County has been in charge.
The fair kicks off on Thursday and will continue through Sunday, with the fairgrounds open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. on the first three days, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
“Everything about this fair is going to be better,” said new Mohave County Parks Administrator Jeremy Palmer. “We have sold out all of our indoor and outdoor vendors (about 70 vendors in all), and we have close to 20 food vendors this time. So there will be all kinds of options. I think the all-around experience is going to be elevated over what we did last year.”
Palmer said this year they have spread out their budget for entertainment this year, and there are a total of 13 bands schedule to play 14 shows throughout the course of the four-day fair.
“We put all of our money into one hat for music last year,” Palmer said. “But this year we have a roaming schedule of entertainers averaging four bands per day.”
This year’s headlining act will be Outlaw Mariachi, who will take the stage Friday night from 8 to 10 p.m.
“They are great. They basically cover a bunch of hard rock music, but they do it in a mariachi style,” Palmer said. “Then we will also have all the local bands we had last year, and we have made it a focus to incorporate the entire county. So we have musicians coming up from Havasu, Bullhead and Laughlin. So there will be more representation.”
The fair will also feature cornerstone fair events such as the 4H and MCYLA livestock auctions, the expo and the carnival. The Kingsman rodeo will also perform some barrel racing over the weekend.
Palmer said some fairgoers will also be pleased to fee a wider selection of adult beverages available at the fair this year.
“We will have more than just Budweiser and Bud Light on the beer side,” he said. “We went with a couple distributes and we have a nice selection of some drinks there for folks to enjoy themselves.”
But many of the changes at the fair this year won’t necessarily be all that visible. Palmer said the Parks Department has put a lot of effort into improving the logistics of the fair, and the infrastructure of the fairgrounds themselves.
“There are some logistical things that are going to improve the flow – both vehicular and pedestrian,” Palmer said. “So we will hopefully have a more efficient and smooth experience for folks when they get here. We were also able to staff up with four times as many staff as we had last year. We tried to handle it all with just parks staff last year, and it was a nightmare for everybody who was here. So that means we will have more people at the entry booths taking tickets so the lines should go quicker, we will have more people at the beer booths, and we will have people just roaming around and making sure people are having a good time.”
Palmer said all of the extra staffing this year is due to county staff from other department volunteering their time, or agreeing to work extra hours over the weekend. Although the Parks Department is officially in charge of the fairgrounds and the fair, Palmer said it has taken an organization-wide effort to get everything ready to go.
“The fair takes many different departments within the county from finance to procurement, and also all the extra staffing is coming from other county departments,” Palmer said. “People throughout the county have stepped up to volunteer or to work extra hours on the weekend. So we are thankful to the entire team at the county.”
Palmer said the county has also been working hard on the fairgrounds infrastructure since the event in 2022.
“Expo Building B got a complete fast lift inside,” he said. “We went through and repairs a lot of damage to the ceiling. We floated a new wall in the interior and it’s all freshly painted. It looks great. On top of that, we spent quite a hefty penny on electrical system in all the expo buildings. We had a lot of code compliance issues brought up to compliance – that includes repairing and replacing all the swamp coolers. So I think it will actually by cool inside for the first time in a long time.”
The newly-named Anderson Ford Rodeo Arena also has a fresh coat of paint.
Pre-sale wristbands have been sold out, but wristbands will be available at the gate for $40. The entry fee is $12 for adults; $6 for seniors 65 and older, veterans and first responders; or $5 for kids 6-12. Kids 5 and under get in for free, and parking in the main lot will also be free this year.