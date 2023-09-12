Mohave County Fair

The Mohave County Fair starts this week and runs September 14-17th. Many people are busy getting things ready. Here, Wes French of ICEE and Amanda Dobson of Browns Amusements unload food and drinks at the Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon.

 JC Amberlyn/Kingman Miner

The Mohave County Fair will be back at the fairgrounds in Kingman this week, and staff says things should run much more smoothly in the second year that Mohave County has been in charge.

The fair kicks off on Thursday and will continue through Sunday, with the fairgrounds open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. on the first three days, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.