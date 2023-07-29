KINGMAN— Kingman City Council will receive an update on the Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange project followed by an executive session to discuss the city’s agreements with KDP Manager and KX Ventures Development.
Council will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. in council chambers, 310 N. 4th St. The project has come under pressure after former Arizona Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman), who secured $20 million from the state in 2019 for the project’s funding, raised concerns about the pace of the project.
Cobb was concerned that city officials had not requested the money from the state, particularly since the money would go back to the state if not utilized by the summer of 2024. The city requested the money from the state on June 2.
Council also approved a bridge redesign for the project, which is estimated to take three to four months to complete. The change was approved in June, and the city is projected to save around $3 million.
Also on the agenda, council will consider changes to the public nuisances and property maintenance code. According to the agenda, graffiti, weeds and property cleanup will be discussed. Property maintenance and responsibilities will also be discussed. Staff also requests that terminology be updated throughout the code section.
Council will also consider accepting $450,400 grant funding for Lewis Kingman Park, 2201 E. Andy Devine. The city applied for the Arizona State Parks and Trails Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to replace restrooms, bring additional electrical to the park, install lights and upgrade three Ramada’s at the park.
If accepted, the city’s fiscal impact is $477,418, which is the city’s match requirement for the grant award.
Council will also hear a report on the bed tax, or a hotel/lodging tax, which will how the amount of revenue collected in 2022. According to the presentation linked with the agenda, staff will explain how the bed tax could be raised. Like sales tax, raising the bed tax would have to be decided by the voters.
A public hearing followed by a vote for the FY 2023-24 final budget and capital improvements plan is also scheduled for Tuesday. Council can make modifications on the proposed budget, but costs cannot exceed $365.8 million.