Rancho Santa Fe interchange

Kingman City Manager told local developers during a June 6 work shop that he is pro-growth.

 Miner file photo

KINGMAN— Kingman City Council will receive an update on the Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange project followed by an executive session to discuss the city’s agreements with KDP Manager and KX Ventures Development.

Council will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. in council chambers, 310 N. 4th St. The project has come under pressure after former Arizona Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman), who secured $20 million from the state in 2019 for the project’s funding, raised concerns about the pace of the project.