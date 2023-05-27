Fox

With the recent increase of rabid foxes throughout the Hualapai Mountains, county staff asks visitors and residents to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of this dangerous disease. 

 (Arizona Game and Fish Kingman photo)

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health is issuing a crucial reminder to all county residents and visitors of the Hualapai Mountains to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and their pets against the threat of rabies.

According to a Mohave County news release, with the recent increase of rabid foxes throughout the Hualapai region, it is imperative to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this dangerous disease.