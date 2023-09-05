The Mohave County Attorney’s Office declined to pursue felony charges against a Needles man accused of causing a motor vehicle accident while under the influence of possible narcotics. Now, prosecutors say those charges could be brought back once blood testing in the case is complete.
Charles Maggs, 41, was arrested Aug. 17 in Lake Havasu City on felony counts including aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and aggravated DUI. The charges stem from police investigation into an accident near the intersection of State Route 95 and Acoma Boulevard, in which police say Maggs was responsible.
According to alleged witness statements, Maggs was seen swerving in the roadway as he traveled southbound on State Route 95 that morning. Witnesses reported that Maggs drove through three red lights, nearly hitting the road’s center divider, before rear-ending another vehicle at the intersection.
The victim was transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center, while officers spoke with Maggs at the scene. According to the police report, Maggs showed visible signs of impairment while speaking with officers. Maggs agreed to perform field sobriety testing at the scene, according to police, but demonstrated an inability to concentrate or follow simple instructions.
Maggs was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI. While speaking with officers, Maggs allegedly told police that he was in Havasu to pick up an order for prescription medication. According to police, Maggs told officers that he was “Jones-ing” at the time of his arrest.
According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Amanda Claerhout this week, Maggs had a prescription for methadone as of last month. Methadone is an opioid-based prescription medication used to mitigate narcotic withdrawal symptoms.
A test of Maggs’ breath at the Lake Havasu City Police Department showed his blood-alcohol to be 0.00% at the time of his arrest. Samples of Maggs’ blood were drawn to test for the presence of drugs. Those test results were still pending as of this week.
The Mohave County Attorney’s Office chose not to pursue felony charges against Maggs last month, but Claerhout says those charges may be brought against Maggs when the results of his blood test are known.
According to police records, Maggs was cited six previous times on DUI charges in California and Arizona since 2003, including an alleged aggravated DUI incident which reportedly took place July 2 of this year.
During the July 2 incident, police said witnesses reported Maggs as a possible drunk driver. Officers stopped Maggs in the area of Milepost 199 on State Route 95. At that time, officers believed Maggs to have been under the influence of a possible controlled substance. At the time of that arrest, Maggs was allegedly found to be in possession of a counterfeit prescription pill.
As of Wednesday, Maggs remained free from custody.