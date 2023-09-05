Maggs

The Mohave County Attorney’s Office declined to pursue felony charges against a Needles man accused of causing a motor vehicle accident while under the influence of possible narcotics. Now, prosecutors say those charges could be brought back once blood testing in the case is complete.

Charles Maggs, 41, was arrested Aug. 17 in Lake Havasu City on felony counts including aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and aggravated DUI. The charges stem from police investigation into an accident near the intersection of State Route 95 and Acoma Boulevard, in which police say Maggs was responsible.