The proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 City of Kingman $365 million budget outlines the city’s operating budget and five-year capital improvement plan, which included proposed employee raising, funding for infrastructure and water rate changes.
KINGMAN – The proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 City of Kingman budget outlines the city’s operating budget and five-year capital improvement plan, which included proposed employee raising, funding for infrastructure and water rate changes.
The recommended budget for FY 2024 is $365 million; $88 million for the operating budget and $247.6 million for the capital budget. The proposed budget is a 20.8% increase from the previous year’s budget. Revenue in FY 2024 is $301.9 million, a 24% increase from the previous year. The growth is due to a variety of state and federal funding.
The city will continue to address recruitment and retention in the upcoming fiscal year. A job classification review, market analysis, pay plan evaluation, and a recommendation for individual pay and grade assignments were conducted. Staff has recommended introducing a new pay plan, one-time market adjustments and a 2% salary increase across the board.
“The total cost of these recommendations is $3.2 million and will improve the City’s retention rates and attract qualified and skilled employees in the future,” the proposed budget states.
Personnel currently accounts for 44% ($38.9 million) of the operating budget. If adopted, the operating budget would increase by 12.1% from the previous fiscal year, and 42% of that increase is due to compensation recommendations.
Based on the recommended budget, general fund divisions would see a 10.1% overall increase. Police (34.2%), fire (23%) and parks and recreation (17%) take up the largest chunks. Kingman City Council and staff are seeking salary increases for public safety officials so they can remain competitive with similar entities throughout Mohave County. Staff is seeking an 11.9% market adjustment raise for full-time employees of the fire department and 12% for the police department.
FY 2022-23 local sales tax collections is estimated at $29.33 million. FY 2023-24 is projected at $29.11 million. According to the proposed budget, the estimated decline in TPT collection is due to the Federal Reserve’s effort to reduce inflation by raising interest rates. When interest rates are raised, people tend to spend less. Everyone has been impacted by inflation, along with city costs and residential permits have “plummeted.” According to projections, construction TPT revenues over the next five years are expected to be 50% of what they were in FY 2022.
Sales tax is one of Kingman’s primary revenue sources. In 2022, Kingman residents voted down a ballot measure to slightly increase the local sales tax in order to establish a pavement preservation program. Instead, staff has proposed a seven-year funding solution utilizing general fund reserves until they reach 35%. Based on the proposal, an $8.5 million budget will be dedicated to streets annually through FY 2030. A little over $12 million is proposed for for street maintenance.
The five-year capital improvement plan allocates $247.6 million towards various infrastructure and maintenance projects in FY 2024 and $376.4 million over the next five years. Traffic interchange projects and Kingman Municipal Airport dross site cleanup, which is expected to take place this upcoming fiscal year, take large chunks of the overall funding. Also budgeted are the downtown infrastructure project, Sunbelt Sports Park and a recreation center. Construction for the Sunbelt Sports Park is recommended in FY 2024-26. Land acquisition and design services are recommended in FY 2024 for the recreation center.
The proposed budget also includes proposed changes to the city’s water rate fees to address ongoing water infrastructure maintenance needs. Staff is proposing to change that model to a tiered system based on meter size and usage trends. The average residential water meter is ⅝ inches but meters can go up to six inches. If the rate changes are adopted, a 21% increase would be seen in the recommended budget.
The final budget adoption is scheduled for June 20.