KINGMAN – The proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 City of Kingman budget outlines the city’s operating budget and five-year capital improvement plan, which included proposed employee raising, funding for infrastructure and water rate changes.

The recommended budget for FY 2024 is $365 million; $88 million for the operating budget and $247.6 million for the capital budget. The proposed budget is a 20.8% increase from the previous year’s budget. Revenue in FY 2024 is $301.9 million, a 24% increase from the previous year. The growth is due to a variety of state and federal funding.