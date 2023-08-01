MSC Board of Directors

Three people were given plaques of appreciation by the MSC Board of Directors at the organization’s last board meeting. L-R are Frank Lanczok, Greg Holden and Steve Bell. Presenting the plaques were MSC Board members James Mooney (L) and Neil Ringlee. The three sportsmen spent hundreds of hours repairing the trap machines and grading the trap range at the 7 Mile Hill Range.

 Photo by Don Martin

The Mohave Sportsman Club is the largest outdoors recreational club in Mohave County.

I heard at the last club meeting, they have or are close to 2,000 members. But by all appearances, the club is in trouble.