The Mohave Sportsman Club is the largest outdoors recreational club in Mohave County.
I heard at the last club meeting, they have or are close to 2,000 members. But by all appearances, the club is in trouble.
It is no secret that for about the last year or so there has been a tremendous amount of turnover of the Board of Directors of the club, which maintains and operates the 7 Mile Hill Range, the closest range open to the public in the Kingman area.
Depending on who you talk to, there has been plenty of finger pointing about the leadership and the lack of direction that the club is going.
I am a life member of the club, and have served at times in the past as the MSC President and I served the organization for over 10 years as the Government Liaison. Obviously, as a staunch Second Amendment advocate, I am interested in seeing the MSC continue to serve the needs of the shooting public in Mohave County. I have done a lot of Arizona Hunter Education classes at that range in the past, and understand why it has to remain open.
Back in April I asked then MSCP resident Dean Houseberg about what was going on at the MSC.
Here was Houseberg’s response.
“Recently the club has instituted new hours of operation, and actions taken by the board in regards to the financial stability of the organization, which started in 1936. In April Mr. Martin, Mohave Sportsman Club was facing many problems at the beginning of the year. Operations are improving daily, but still have a lot of work to do. The Clay Target Center is now operating in the black. Records show MSC hours and days of operations have change over the years. I would encourage you and others to attend MSC monthly board meetings to hear from the board and not just the rumors.
Best regards,
Dean Houseberg”
Since that time the turmoil has continued. The problems at the range have not escaped the scrutiny of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, who actually owns the range and leases it to the MSC to operate.
Matt Schwartzkopf is the Department’s Statewide Shooting Range Manager and he has been seen more and more at the 7 Mile Hill Range and is frequently at MSC board meetings, in addition to private meetings he has had with the board.
At the most recent Board of Director’s meeting on July 13 that I and other club members attended, it was obvious that Schwartzkopf was frustrated from the answers – or the lack of answers – that he was getting from members of the Board to questions that he was asking about the operation of the club.
Things got so heated (The a/c in the club house wasn’t working either) that MSC President Dean Houseberg walked out in the middle of the meeting, ostensibly to care for his wife, and the rest of the meeting was run by club vice-president Neil Ringlee.
The next day Houseberg turned in all of his keys and resigned as MSC President.
If you look at the club’s website https;//mohavesportsmanclub.org under the information section, you will find that there are currently three vacancies on the MSC board. They are president, secretary, and treasurer.
At this point I do not know who is in charge of the day-to-day operations at the range. Messages have been left for Ringlee and Schwartzkopf asking that question, but to date have not been answered.
In the mean time you should go and look at the hours of operation that are posted on the MSC website for current information.
The 7 Mile Hill Range is a wonderful place for recreational shooters to utilize. The range and club house are ideal to hold Hunter Education classes at. The club’s trap range – which is one of the finest in Arizona – has recently been cleaned up and the ranges have been graded and trap machines repaired. Trap, skeet and sporting clays are open and available to be utilized by the public.
Don’t let these internal issues keep you away from the range.
The next Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m.
See you there!