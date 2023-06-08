Power outage

Mohave Electric Cooperative responded to a power outage on Wednesday, June 7 along Interstate 40 near DW Ranch Road that was due to a semi-truck striking a MEC power pole. 

 (Photo courtesy of Mohave Electric Cooperative)

KINGMAN – A handful of Kingman area businesses and homes endured an eight hour-long power outage impacting the eastern fringe of the Mohave Electric Cooperative service territory.

The service interruption occurred at 4:17 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7 when a semi-truck struck an MEC power pole. The outage occurred along Interstate 40 near DW Ranch Road east of Kingman.