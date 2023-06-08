featured Power outage caused by semi crash on Wednesday Jun 8, 2023 Jun 8, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mohave Electric Cooperative responded to a power outage on Wednesday, June 7 along Interstate 40 near DW Ranch Road that was due to a semi-truck striking a MEC power pole. (Photo courtesy of Mohave Electric Cooperative) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGMAN – A handful of Kingman area businesses and homes endured an eight hour-long power outage impacting the eastern fringe of the Mohave Electric Cooperative service territory.The service interruption occurred at 4:17 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7 when a semi-truck struck an MEC power pole. The outage occurred along Interstate 40 near DW Ranch Road east of Kingman.“MEC crews responded and used circuit switching equipment to restore power at 12:15 p.m., while the line crew worked on repairs,” a news release said. MEC serves more than 36,000 member customers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Darcy's Corner | Sugar Kingman City Council adopts new water rate fees Secretary of State warns against Mohave County turning to hand-counts Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView