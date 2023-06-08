Pope Francis

Pope Francis underwent surgery to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall. The Vatican said there were no complications after Wednesday’s three-hour surgery. 

 (Photo by Jeon Han/Korean Culture and Information Service, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3tk7djE)

ROME – Pope Francis underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the latest malady to befall the 86-year-old pontiff who had part of his colon removed two years ago.

The Vatican said there were no complications during the three-hour surgery, which required Francis to be under general anesthesia. Soon after the procedure, the surgeon who performed the operation said the pope was awake and fine and that the hernia was fixed.