The Kingman Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a 19-acre subdivision with 89 residential lots located between Rutherford Street and Swing Street – about 600 feet south of Airway Avenue.

The property is zoned R-4 residential, which Community Development Manager Sean Osterman said would allow for duplexes, triplexes or single family homes on each of the lots. The applicant, Jed Noble with Civil Works Engineering, told the commission that the plan is to develop the lots with duplexes – which would work out to 178 dwelling units at full buildout. Noble is also a commissioner, but recused himself from this item during the meeting Tuesday.