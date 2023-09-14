The Kingman Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a 19-acre subdivision with 89 residential lots located between Rutherford Street and Swing Street – about 600 feet south of Airway Avenue.
The property is zoned R-4 residential, which Community Development Manager Sean Osterman said would allow for duplexes, triplexes or single family homes on each of the lots. The applicant, Jed Noble with Civil Works Engineering, told the commission that the plan is to develop the lots with duplexes – which would work out to 178 dwelling units at full buildout. Noble is also a commissioner, but recused himself from this item during the meeting Tuesday.
The commission voted 5-0 to approve the preliminary plat for the future development. The next step public would be to get a final plat approved by the City Council.
According to the plans submitted with the preliminary plat, the subdivision would be developed in four phases. Phase 1 would include eight lots along Rutherford Street. Phase 2 has 30 lots, phase 3 includes 42 lots, and the remaining 9 lots would be completed in phase 4 along Swing Street.
As a condition of the approval, the developers will be required to pave the portion of Rutherford Street fronting its property during phase one of the development. The condition requires half-street improvements plus 8 feet on the other side of the centerline.
Similarly, another condition will require the developers to pave Swing Street from the portion that fronts the development and extending north all the way to Airway Avenue. Those road improvements would be completed along with phase three of the development.