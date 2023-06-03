Phil Litzinger

Phil Litzinger is Mohave County’s Technical Services Manager. 

 (Courtesy photo)

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County’s Technical Services Manager Phil Litzinger is a born and bred county native.

He grew up in Lake Havasu City, moved to Kingman in 1988 and started with his county job on March 31, 2008 after working with Citizens Utilities/Frontier Communications for 27 years. His lengthy term with that large corporation culminated with being its sales manager in Kingman. Mohave County was also an account of his while with Frontier. His working relationship with his county predecessor, a client at that time, cued him into applying for and getting her position when she left in 2008.