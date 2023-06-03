Phil Litzinger is Mohave County’s Technical Services Manager. 

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County’s Technical Services Manager Phil Litzinger is a born and bred county native.
He grew up in Lake Havasu City, moved to Kingman in 1988 and started with his county job on March 31, 2008 after working with Citizens Utilities/Frontier Communications for 27 years. His lengthy term with that large corporation culminated with being its sales manager in Kingman. Mohave County was also an account of his while with Frontier. His working relationship with his county predecessor, a client at that time, cued him into applying for and getting her position when she left in 2008.
With a staff of eight, Litzinger manages the county’s mailroom, cell phones, county phones, switchboard, and of course, has additional duties. His small staff is responsible for maintaining all telephone equipment county wide, mailroom services and department cell phone requirements. The telephone network requires software upgrades, taking care of all ads, moves, and changes for the end users, along with resolving any issues the user may have with their telephone.
Regarding his small staff, Litzinger believes it has “everything we really need, as new upgrades come out, we just add them to the system.” He also cites an interesting and informative group of stats the public probably is unaware of. He receives daily reports on numbers of calls the county receives on virtually a daily basis. For example, from Tuesday, May 30 through Thursday, June 1, approximately 7,200 calls were made to the County’s Administrative building alone. He said that’s “about average.”
Using other examples, inbound calls to the Public Works building average about 150-200 a day. The primary county building in Bullhead City receives about 500-600 calls daily. Lake Havasu City about gets about the same. Courts get 800-1,000 daily call and the sheriff’s department receives an average of 1,100-1,200 daily inbound calls.
Technical Services handles the inner office mails as well. Each day, couriers go between Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City routing mail back and forth to the proper individual or department. The mail is sorted by department. Litzinger said, “while at each department, our mail courier picks up inter-office and outgoing mail. Postage is also added to the outgoing mail and delivered to the post office daily.”
So, why isn’t email and its attachments used instead? Litzinger said that most of the inner-office mail comes to and from the courts and health department, and some goes to and from elected officials. Not surprising since HIPAA privacy law must be adhered to. Outlying areas like Colorado City, Chloride and Wikieup are taken care of by the usual U.S. Post Office route. Annually, 130,000 plus pieces of mail are processed by Technical Services.
Litzinger’s office also handles the vital cell phones needed for county employee’s including upgrades every two years. By choice, a minority of employees use their own personal cell phones for county use and can be reimbursed for a portion of their monthly cost.
Other Mohave County departments contact Litzinger’s group with all their cell phone requirements. He said “as an internal service group, we process department invoices each month for the services provided.”
In 2021, a reorganization of the county’s “Communication Services” was completed by the Information Technology Department and it was officially changed to Technical Services. That decision also added four I.T. technicians who provide “HELP Desk” assistance, a vitally needed service for all users county-wide.
Litzinger is married to his wife, Starr, and they are the proud parents of five sons. An older hound dog named Girl currently remains as part of home life. The 15 year county employee and his wife love spending time with grandchildren when he is away from county work.
Litzinger said “I’ve been pleased with the people I’ve worked with here at the county over the years and the quality of customer service that Technical Services provides.”
(This is one of a series of profiles on Mohave County employees by the county communications office.)