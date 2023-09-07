The streetscaping project underway in downtown Kingman poses a challenge for the upcoming annual Andy Devine Days parade. Phase 1 of the $7-million infrastructure upgrade occupies a prime portion of the parade route between 2nd and 3rd streets on Beale Street, between Pawn World and the Circle K store.

The Parks and Recreation Department has historically been in charge of the Parade. Recreation Superintendent Yvonne Cossio said she and Assistant Public Works Director Jack Plaunty were unsuccessful in resolving the conflict between the project and parade.