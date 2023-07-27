LAUGHLIN — New construction effectively has ceased in Laughlin, according to developers who have been building homes in Laughlin for decades. Finding funding for improvements needed to allow new construction has become an imperative in the eyes of town officials and developers, who are concerned that the lack of infrastructure and no plan to fund necessary system improvements will result in a major decline in property values townwide.
Officials report that despite the ongoing drought affecting Colorado River water operations, Laughlin has plenty of water available for existing and future use. The issue is related to storage capacity and water pressure for fire protection, not lack of water. Through June, the town has used 1,367 acre-feet of water, only about 10% of its total annual water allocation, according to Jason Bailey of Big Bend Water District.
The failure of Laughlin’s Big Bend Water District — which is operated by the Las Vegas Valley Water District — to keep area officials and developers apprised of the water storage problems currently hindering new development is a main bone of contention among Laughlin Town Advisory members, residents and property developers.
“You knew about this in 2008 but you didn’t inform the Town Board,” Laughlin Town Advisory Board member Kathy Ochs said at a recent meeting. "If we’d known about this, we would have been working on the problem all this time.”
“Our family has sunk our life savings into developing Laughlin,” said Carrie Larson of Peake Development, developers of Cottage Hills and Cottage Court single family home subdivisions. “We build one home at a time, maybe two, and we’re the only builder that has consistently been building in Laughlin since 1999. Las Vegas Valley Water District needs to bring together all the stakeholders and figure out a way to divide this (cost) up to make development possible.”
Although BBWD officials confirmed they have known about this problem since 2008, it did not come to the forefront until Peake Development began to move forward earlier this year with a new phase of construction in Cottage Court, a 270-lot luxury home subdivision just east of Needles Highway. The first phase of 82 homes is nearing completion.
“We started right before the crash, but we survived, and we have 12 left of the 82,” Larson said. “We’re just finishing our 70th home.”
Prices range from $538,000 to $663,000 according to Cottage Court’s sales materials.
The issue with water availability became apparent when they submitted plans for the next phase.
“When you’re a mom-and-pop builder, and not a Wall Street money corporation, you plan carefully, so we did not move from tentative to final map stage for the back 40 acres, to be the balance of the 270 homes,” until earlier this year, Larson explained.
That was when BBWD disclosed it could not provide water service to the remainder of the planned development without substantial improvements to Laughlin’s entire water system.
“We’ve been building in Laughlin for 23 years now. Our first home closed in 2000,” Larson said, noting that the water district is among the governmental agencies who must approve a tentative map for future development before any construction can begin. “The tentative map was fine, they have to sign off and say, 'Yes, this will be accepted once it’s finalized.' Now, 18 years later, Las Vegas Valley Water District brings forth this problem that they say has existed since 2008. We just found out about this in May. In their service rules, they are obligated to inform the Town Board of any sorts of issues like this, and they said nothing.”
The first public discussion of the problem occurred at a special meeting hosted by BBWD and LVVWD officials in Laughlin on July 12, and local leaders continue to clamor for additional public meetings to work toward a solution for this problem.
Two new water storage tanks need to be built before new construction can commence, requiring a total investment of $22 million, according to Doa Ross, deputy director of engineering for LVVWD. Noting it’s district policy that “developers pay for development,” she explained that BBWD does not have the funds to pay for the necessary system expansion and that rate-payers should not be saddled with increased water bills for system improvement needed for new projects.
However, no single developer can afford to pay $11 million for a storage tank, so there’s effectively a moratorium on any new development in Laughlin, Larson said.
Exacerbating the issue is BBWD’s “first-come, first-served" policy on water connections. A developer who funded the project would not be assured the capacity would exist for the life of their development, adding another stumbling block to a developer-funded solution to the problem.
Considering that single-family homes use a much smaller amount of water than commercial and resort developments, Larson said it is unfair to expect Peake Development to fund an $11 million water tank with a 2-million-gallon capacity, when the totality of the Cottage Cove development will only use about 300,000 gallons.
What many are calling a “moratorium” on new construction has stopped other proposed Laughlin projects in their tracks, because in addition to the issue with funding new storage tanks, property owners do not see the economic feasibility of investing in engineering plans with no solution to the water issue in sight.
“It’s hundreds of thousands of dollars in engineering before you put a tractor on the ground to grade,” Larson explained. “No one’s going to invest that kind of money when they know they can’t get water connections.”
Working with Laughlin government agencies to find an equitable method to fund the needed improvements is the goal of LTAB, Peake Development and the Laughlin Economic Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to create and implement a collaborative venture among civic and business leaders “to promote the health, welfare and quality of life for the residents of Laughlin through economic development.”
“Water service is…the key issue needing resolution before there can be any reasonable hope for Laughlin growth,” LEDC president Marty Knauss wrote in a letter to LVVWD in March.
A Special Improvement District was proposed to fund the improvements by taxing property owners in a designated area who would benefit from the upgraded system. However, Ross explained that a recent hydrology report indicated that not only added storage tanks but also an expansion of the existing 15-millon-gallon-per-day water treatment plant would be required because BBWD must consider the maximum allowable use of properties within the proposed SID, which included several hotel-zoned parcels.
“The price of these improvements outstripped the value of the properties that were going to be included in the SID,” Larson said and Ross confirmed.
And LVVWD officials stated that without an SID, BBWD does not have the resources to pay for the upgrades, nor can it qualify for a loan to cover these costs.
Town officials want to pursue an SID with different parameters or find another equitable method to allow developers to share the costs of necessary system improvements that would guarantee those who pay for the system have access to the water without adversely impacting the rates current water users pay.
Ross described this as “a balancing act” and said the district is open to ideas that could allow development to continue. Grant applications have been unsuccessful so far, and “we’ve applied for everything we can find,” she said.
“District staff remains open to discussing any ideas you or area property owners may have to move forward on development in keeping with the premise that neither the Las Vegas Valley Water District nor the relatively small number of existing BBWD customers can be asked to, or will, subsidize such development,” wrote LVVWD General Council Gregory Walch in response to Krauss’ letter.
LTAB is expecting an update on the issue at its next meeting, slated for Aug. 8.