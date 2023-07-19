Lake Mead

 (Miner file photo)

BOULDER CITY – With Lake Mead water levels potentially dropping to 1,020 feet by 2027, the National Parks Service is looking at the best way to manage five of its boating ramp and marina areas under low water conditions.

A public comment period is open until Aug. 4 for the Environmental Assessment of three proposals for the Sustainable Low Water Access Plan.